Himachal Governor Opens Week-Long International Kullu Dussehra Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Kullu, Oct 21 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated the week-long International Kullu Dussehra Festival at the historic Dhalpur Ground in Kullu, marking the commencement of one of the state's most prominent cultural and religious celebrations.

The festival began with the traditional Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath, witnessed by more than 347 deities from different parts of the Kullu Valley, bringing together a rich tapestry of religious traditions and cultural heritage.

The Governor's wife, Bindu Gupta, was also present on the occasion.

Extending his greetings to the people, the Governor said that Kullu Dussehra was much more than a religious celebration, describing it as a vibrant expression of Himachal Pradesh's rich Dev Sanskriti, folk traditions, collective faith and social harmony. He said the unique confluence of Dev and Lok Sanskriti made the festival distinctive and an enduring symbol of the State's cultural identity.

Emphasising the importance of preserving age-old traditions, he noted that cultural heritage provides strength, values and guidance to future generations.

Referring to the significance of Vijayadashami, he said the life and ideals of Lord Shri Ram inspire society to follow the path of truth, duty, justice and righteousness.

The Governor called upon people to unite against social evils, particularly drug abuse, violence and corruption. He urged citizens to strengthen national unity, integrity and social harmony while embracing the spirit of 'Nation First'.

Highlighting the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, Gupta encouraged citizens, especially the youth, to acquire new skills, adopt emerging technologies, promote innovation, protect the environment and remain connected with their cultural roots.

He stressed that development must go hand in hand with environmental conservation, observing that Himachal Pradesh's mountains, forests, rivers and biodiversity were invaluable natural assets that must be protected for future generations.

The Governor said the International Kullu Dussehra Festival serves as an important platform for showcasing Himachal Pradesh's cultural heritage to a global audience while boosting tourism and creating opportunities for local handicrafts, traditional products, employment and entrepreneurship.

He emphasised that the festival's traditional character and authenticity must be safeguarded while ensuring that its economic benefits reach local communities.

Later, the Governor inaugurated exhibitions organised by various government departments, boards, corporations and non-governmental organisations and visited their stalls to view the displays.

He also offered prayers to Lord Raghunath, seeking peace, prosperity and the well-being of the people of Himachal Pradesh and the nation. Earlier, the Governor received a grand welcome upon his arrival in Kullu.