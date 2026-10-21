'Miley Jab Hum Tum' Fame Mohit Sehgal Opens Up On Losing Father As He Celebrates Mom's 70Th Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Mohit Sehgal, best known for his role in the popular television show 'Miley Jab Hum Tum,' opened up about the pain of losing his father as he celebrated his mother's 70th birthday.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, the actor reflected on cherished family memories, the importance of spending time with loved ones and his wish to bring happiness into his mother's life during a difficult phase. Posting a heartwarming video, Mohit wrote,“70 years of you, Mummy. This birthday was a little different. After losing Papa, I know life hasn't been the same for you, and celebrating wasn't really on your mind this year. But I wanted to celebrate you. Your life, your beautiful heart, and all the years of love you've given us. I wanted you to spend an evening surrounded by the people who love you, laughing, smiling, and making memories. And if I could bring even a little more happiness into your day, it was worth everything.”

“While putting these pictures together, I found myself looking at so many memories, from your beautiful days with Papa to all the moments we've shared as a family. Some made me smile, some made me emotional, and some reminded me just how quickly time passes.

For the longest time, I thought there would always be more time. More festivals, more conversations, more ordinary days together. Today, I realize those ordinary moments are the ones that mean the most,” he added.

Mohit went to add,“Mummy, you've spent your entire life taking care of us. And if there's one thing I want you to know, it's that you don't have to do everything on your own anymore. I can't change the moments we've missed, but I can make sure there are many more beautiful ones ahead of us.”

“I hope this next chapter brings you more smiles, more laughter, better health, and a little less worry. Happy 70th birthday to the woman who has given me more love than I'll ever be able to put into words. Love you, Mummy, and we miss you a lot papa. Love you.”

Mohit Sehgal's father, Vinod Sehgal, passed away on March 26, 2025. The actor had announced the loss through an emotional Instagram post. Sharing a photograph of himself holding his father's hand, the actor had written,“Miss you papa.”