'Party Animals' Trailer: Unhinged, Absurd Comedy Spirals Out Of Control

The trailer of the upcoming comedy 'Party Animals' has been unveiled, taking things several notches further. Unhinged, absurd and gloriously self-aware, 'Party Animals' isn't just playing with rage bait; it's firmly in self-bait territory, the makers said, as per a press release.

Set against a New Year's Eve night that spirals spectacularly out of control, the trailer packs in cops, goons, a party bus, romantic complications, petty fights and a drunk horse. What begins as a seemingly harmless reunion between friends quickly descends into a fever dream of chaos, with every attempt to fix a problem making things considerably worse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoodlee Films (@yoodleefilms) Tapping into internet culture while refusing to play by its usual rules, 'Party Animals' embraces the absurd and invites audiences to laugh at the spectacularly bad decisions unfolding on screen.

At its heart, the film taps into contemporary friendships, FOMO, growing-up chaos and the overconfidence that makes a terrible plan seem brilliant at 11 pm.

Bringing the spirit of Hollywood hangout comedies into a distinctly Indian setting, 'Party Animals' takes the familiar idea of one night gone wrong and pushes it into gloriously unpredictable territory, the makers added.

Viraj Ghelani on the Film's 'Madness'

Speaking about the film, Viraj Ghelani says,“Party Animals is the kind of madness that's hard to explain but a whole lot of fun to experience, especially with your gang of friends. From the music and the madness to the moments of pure unfiltered masti, the film celebrates that crazy energy, unbreakable bhaichara and collective bad decisions that make for the best stories. I had a blast being part of this chaos, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it together on the big screen," as per a press release.

Producer's Perspective

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President, Saregama India Ltd., adds,“With Party Animals, we wanted to create a comedy that embraces its own madness and doesn't take itself too seriously. It's bold, irreverent and best enjoyed with your gang, where every terrible decision becomes a story worth telling.”

Cast, Crew and Release Date

Directed by Ravi Chhabriya and produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the banner of Yoodlee Films, 'Party Animals' features Viraj Ghelani as Mann Patel and Arjun Tanwar as Armaan Khanna, alongside Pragati Nagpal, Naqiyah Haji, Alam Khan, Saqib Ayub, Kamlesh Sawant, Anil Charanjeett, Aaron Koul, Vijay Patkar and Manoj Joshi. Written by Ali Haji, Khush Mullick and Veer Panchal, the film brings together friendship, terrible judgement and escalating madness in a party comedy that mainstream Hindi cinema has relatively rarely explored.

'Party Animals' is set to hit theatres on November 20, 2026. (ANI)

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