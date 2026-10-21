Patra Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Planning Regime Change, 'Coup' In India

Patra Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Plotting Regime Change

BJP leader Sambit Patra on wednesday accused the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of allegedly planning regime change. He also accused him of spreading anarchy in the country, declaring that Gandhi is allegedly visiting abroad to take classes from George Soros on how to do regime change in the country. "Their master, their kingpin, Rahul Gandhi went abroad to take coaching classes from George Soros and company on how to destroy India, how to bring about a regime change, and where they slipped up... They made every possible effort, but the people of India did not support them. The focus now is on what needs to be done and how to advance this entire agenda, so that India may be left in a state of ruin and a regime change can be brought about here," said Patra.

While criticising Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut over his Albania posts, Patra alleged that the sole goal of leaders ranging from advocate Prashant Bhushan to Neha Bora was to achieve regime change in the country, even at the cost of violence. Patra, MP from Puri, further claimed that Raut endorses the destruction of key constitutional institutions in the country.

Sanjay Raut's 'Albania' Post Draws Flak

"Its sole objective has been outlined by everyone from Neha Bora and Prashant Bhushan to Sanjay Raut. Its sole objective is regime change, a coup, and if violence needs to be committed for that, some people have even come out in support of it. Yesterday, Sanjay Raut showed pictures of the Parliament of Albania burning. Sanjay Raut showed the Parliament of Albania burning, and he justified that this needs to happen in India, that in India, the Supreme Court, the High Court, and India's Parliament should burn. This was what Sanjay Raut said, and Sanjay Raut said that Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad. When he returns, you will see what will happen; there will be a tremor," added Patra.

The BJP spokesperson's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi reportedly left India for a four-day private trip to Vietnam amid ongoing protests over SIR. Raut had earlier shared a post about anti-government violent protests rocking Albania's capital, Tirana, which culminated in demonstrators setting fire to offices inside Albania's Supreme Court, alongside attacks on parliament, ministry buildings, and police forces. Sharing the news on X, Raut suggested that India take a "lesson" from Albania's unrest. "The people of Albania have burned down the Supreme Court... helping corrupt prime ministers. The protesting public has also attacked the parliament and government offices... All countries should learn a lesson from these events. Especially India," said Raut.

Raut's remarks drew swift condemnation from the ruling BJP. BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari hit back, accusing the Opposition alliance of openly harbouring desires for state-sanctioned violence and institutional collapse.

Opposition Rejects 'Foreign-Conspiracy' Narrative

However, Opposition leaders pushed back against the foreign-conspiracy narrative. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor rejected analogies to overseas violence. "India is not Bangladesh, and India is not France... We only believe in peaceful protest... What we are calling for is free and fair elections. It's a constitutional issue, not an issue of trying to topple a regime." (ANI)

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