Blame Game Erupts As Delhi's Air Quality Worsens, GRAP Stage 1 On

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday accused the previous government of failing to take any "concrete action" as air quality slips into the "poor " category in the National Capital.

Blame Game Over Worsening Air Quality

The blame game started hours after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as air quality is in the "poor" category. At a press conference, Sirsa said, "Regarding the pollution in Delhi, over the last 10-12 years, the air in Delhi has become severely polluted. The previous government kept making excuses, sometimes blaming Punjab, sometimes UP, Haryana, or Rajasthan, yet in all those 12 years, they failed to take any concrete action.”

Government Cites 'Record' Good Air Days

Sirsa pointed to a significant turnaround in air quality metrics, highlighting the reduction in seasonal pollution pressure. Elaborating on the long-term interventions and public cooperation driving the improved statistics, he said,“I want to highlight that this year, we have recorded 214 days of 'good' or 'moderate' air-the highest number in the last 12 years. If we exclude the year affected by COVID-19, this figure of 214 days stands as a 12-year record. This has been made possible through the efforts of the government, combined with the active participation and cooperation of the people of Delhi. We have implemented both long-term and short-term measures. The long-term measures are extensive; they include eliminating dust from all of Delhi's roads, ensuring end-to-end carpeting (paving) of every road, and gradually transitioning from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles..."

CAQM Invokes GRAP Stage 1

The decision was taken after a Sub-Committee on GRAP, in its meeting held today, reviewed the air quality scenario in the region. "The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi which was observed 179 (Moderate Category) on 20.10.2026, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 02:00 PM on 21.10.2026 (Poor Category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in 'Poor' category in coming days," read an order. (ANI)

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