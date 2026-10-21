President Murmu Invited For Nashik Kumbh Mela Flag-Hoisting On Oct 31

Calling the Nashik Kumbh Mela a“matter of great pride and honour for Maharashtra”, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday revealed that a delegation had invited President Droupadi Murmu to attend the October 31 flag-hoisting ceremony, expressing confidence that she would accept the invitation.

Speaking about the meeting, Shinde said the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela was a significant occasion for Maharashtra, with millions of devotees expected to attend.“Today, we met with the President. A major Kumbh Mela is being organised in Nashik, Maharashtra, specifically a 'Trikhandi Kumbh,' which is taking place after 65 years. This is a highly auspicious occasion, and it is a matter of great pride and honour for Maharashtra. Millions of people are expected to attend this sacred event. The flag-hoisting ceremony is scheduled for October 31st, and it is the wish of the people of Maharashtra that the President grace the occasion with her presence. We have also requested her to attend and have extended an invitation... We are confident that she will certainly accept our invitation,” he told the reporters.

The Deputy CM added that the delegation had invited the President to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony scheduled for October 31 and expressed confidence that she would accept the invitation.

Maharashtra Delegation Extends Formal Invitation

Earlier today, a delegation led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Cabinet ministers and other dignitaries, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and extended a formal invitation to the flag-hoisting ceremony to be held in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar on October 31.

The ceremony will mark the formal commencement of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, setting in motion one of Maharashtra's most significant spiritual congregations.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented the President with a specially curated gift hamper showcasing Maharashtra's diverse cultural heritage, spiritual traditions, tribal entrepreneurship, textile craftsmanship, agricultural prosperity and culinary legacy.

The President has also been invited to attend the Maha Goda Aarti, the inauguration of the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority website, the launch of the Kumbh Mela anthem, and the unveiling of a coffee table book and a commemorative postage stamp dedicated to the Kumbh Mela, all scheduled to coincide with the October 31 celebrations.

CM Fadnavis on Meeting with President

In a post on X, Fadnavis wrote, "Honoured to meet Honourable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today. During the meeting, I extended a formal invitation to her to grace the hoisting of the Dharmadhwaj for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. This marks an important milestone in the preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela." (ANI)

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