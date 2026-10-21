Varanasi: Security Heightened At Namo Ghat For IAF Air Show 12,000 Cops

Security has been heightened at Namo Ghat in Varanasi ahead of the upcoming Indian Air Force Air Show on October 22, 24 and 25, Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said on Wednesday as he reviewed preparations for the show alongside senior officers. A full rehearsal for the air show was also held. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other distinguished guests are expected to be present at the air show on October 25.

Detailed Security and Logistical Arrangements

Speaking to ANI, Agarwal detailed the preparations for the safety and convenience of the people. "This air show will start at 11:40 am and will run until 2 pm. There will also be a 20-minute break in between. All viewers are requested to take their seats by 10 am. For this, extensive police arrangements have been made here. About 12,000 police personnel have been deployed here, including our ATS teams, NDRF personnel, PAC, SDRF, water police, and fire safety teams have been deployed here. Apart from this, sufficient arrangements have also been made for traffic," he said. He added, "We have built about 500 enclosures with barricading, where about 4,000 people can enjoy this air show in each enclosure. The parking arrangements have been made in such a way that people have to walk as little as possible. We have created about 70 parking spots in an area ranging from 500 meters to 1.5 to 2 kilometres from the ghats, so people only have to walk about half a kilometre to 1.5 kilometres."

'Wings Over Ganga' Air Show Details

Meanwhile, the Namami Gange team, along with the Veda-studying students of Maharishi Ved Vigyan Vidyapeeth, performed a special Aarti to Mother Ganga and sought her blessings for the unprecedented success and safe conduct of the grand Indian Air Force Air Show 'Wings Over Ganga' on Wednesday. After reciting the hymns of the twelve Jyotirlingas, Gangashtakam, and Swasti Vachan, Rajesh Shukla, coordinator of the Namami Gange Kashi region and the Municipal Corporation's cleanliness brand ambassador, announced that the historic "Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026" at Namo Ghat, commemorating the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, will feature the roar of fighter jets over the waves of the Ganga, precision flights in the sky, and stunning helicopter stunts. The theme is "Wings over the Ganga." This event, held on the banks of the Ganga, will showcase the Indian Air Force's modern aviation capabilities and inspire youth to join the Air Force.

Participating Teams and Aircraft

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team will showcase their aerobatics. Several aircraft, including the Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Tejas, and ICH Prachanda, are scheduled to perform. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and Army will also participate. The air show will include fighter jets, transport aircraft, and other aircraft categories. These include the Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Tejas, Prachanda, IL-76, IL-78, C-295, and AN-32. The Surya Kiran aerobatic team will demonstrate precise coordination and group flying, while the Sarang team will showcase its flying skills using helicopters. Joint operational capabilities will also be demonstrated with the participation of Indian Navy and Army aircraft. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)