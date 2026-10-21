Faridabad Monkey Viral Video: Animal Taken Hostage, Slapped, Restrained With Sticks Sparks Outrage WATCH

A video reportedly from Faridabad, Haryana, has gone viral on social media, showing a group of individuals using sticks to restrain a monkey before placing the animal on a motorcycle. The incident has sparked concerns over animal safety and the manner in which the monkey was handled.

The footage appears to show people surrounding the monkey and using sticks to control its movements. The animal is then seen being placed on a motorcycle. The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, and it has not been independently established why the monkey was restrained or where it was being taken.

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SHOCKING | Some people in rural Faridabad were seen holding a monkey hostage, slapping, and taking it away The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) October 21, 2026

Video Raises Questions About Animal Safety

The video has drawn attention to the risks involved in handling wild animals without appropriate training or equipment. Monkeys may become frightened or aggressive when cornered, potentially endangering both themselves and the people nearby.

Animal welfare concerns have also emerged over the use of sticks to restrain the animal. Experts generally recommend that members of the public avoid attempting to catch or handle wild animals themselves and instead contact trained wildlife rescuers or the relevant authorities.

Official Response Yet to Be Confirmed

As of now, further details about the incident, the identities of the individuals involved and the monkey's condition have not been confirmed. It is also unclear whether any complaint has been filed or whether authorities have initiated an inquiry.

The viral footage has renewed discussion about the need for responsible animal handling and appropriate intervention when wildlife enters residential or public areas. Any further developments will depend on confirmation from local authorities or animal welfare officials.