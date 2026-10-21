Award-Winning Screenplay Marked Men Earns Festival Recognition, Exploring The Untold Childhood Story Behind Civil Rights Leader Mark Clark

MENAFN - GetNews) Screenwriter Shahid A. Muhammed, with contributions from Dr. Patricia Clark-Brown and Rose Clark-Morris, presents Marked Men, an award-winning screenplay exploring the childhood and family life of civil rights leader Mark Clark in Peoria, Illinois.

PEORIA, Ill. - October 21, 2026 - Screenwriter Shahid A. Muhammed, with the perspectives and contributions of Dr. Patricia Clark-Brown and Rose Clark-Morris, is bringing renewed attention to the life and legacy of civil rights leader Mark Clark through Marked Men, an award-winning screenplay that explores Clark's childhood, family, and formative experiences growing up in Peoria, Illinois.

The screenplay recently received Best Screenplay honors from the Creation International Film Festival in Los Angeles and an Honorable Mention from the Chicago Feedback Film Festival. Marked Men has also been named a Finalist at the 2026 Peachtree Village International Film Festival (PVIFF).

At the center of the story is Mark Clark, a well-known youth civil rights leader whose life and death became part of the broader history of the American Civil Rights Movement. The screenplay goes beyond his public activism to explore the people, relationships, and experiences that shaped him during his formative years.

A Family Story Rooted in Peoria History

One of the most compelling elements of Marked Men is the Clark family's connection to legendary comedian and actor Richard Pryor, who grew up in the same Peoria community. Pryor's youth was intertwined with the Clark family, particularly through his friendship with Mark's older brother, Matthew Clark.

That friendship remained significant throughout Pryor's life and eventually contributed to Matthew Clark making featured appearances in the Hollywood films Bustin' Loose and Some Kind of Hero.

Through these personal connections, Marked Men examines a lesser-known chapter of Peoria history and the intersection of family, community, entertainment, and the Civil Rights Movement.

The screenplay also draws from the experiences and contributions of Mark Clark's sisters, Dr. Patricia Clark-Brown and Rose Clark-Morris, whose perspectives bring an important family dimension to the story and help illuminate the experiences, relationships, and history surrounding Mark Clark and the Clark family.

The Clark family's involvement with the NAACP also plays an important role in the early stages of the screenplay, establishing the environment in which Mark developed his commitment to civil rights and community activism.

Remembering Mark Clark

Clark's assassination alongside Fred Hampton has become a significant part of the historical record surrounding the Civil Rights Movement and the trauma experienced by communities during that era.

Rather than presenting Mark Clark solely through the lens of his final days, Marked Men seeks to humanize him by examining his childhood, family relationships, friendships, and the community that helped shape his identity.

The screenplay places Mark's story within the larger history of Peoria while examining the personal relationships that connected the Clark family to both the civil rights movement and one of America's most influential entertainers.

A Story With Historical and Cultural Significance

The story of Mark Clark is already recognized within civil rights and American history circles. Marked Men provides an opportunity to introduce that history to a broader audience through a character-driven narrative centered on Clark's family, friendships, community, and early life.

For Muhammed, the screenplay represents an opportunity to preserve and expand the conversation surrounding Mark Clark and the people who shaped his life.

With recognition from multiple film festivals and its selection as a finalist at the 2026 Peachtree Village International Film Festival, Marked Men continues to attract attention as a screenplay with historical significance and cinematic potential.

About Marked Men

Marked Men is a historical screenplay written by Shahid A. Muhammed. The screenplay explores the early life of civil rights leader Mark Clark, his family, his involvement with the civil rights movement, the Clark family's connection to the NAACP, and the family's longstanding relationship with Richard Pryor and the Peoria community.

About Shahid A. Muhammed

Shahid A. Muhammed is the screenwriter of Marked Men, bringing together civil rights history, family relationships, and Peoria's cultural history to tell the story of Mark Clark and the community that shaped him.

Festival Recognition

. Best Screenplay - Creation International Film Festival, Los Angeles

. Honorable Mention - Chicago Feedback Film Festival

. Finalist - 2026 Peachtree Village International Film Festival (PVIFF)