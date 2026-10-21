FALCO® Holsters Introduces Four New Hybrid Holsters For Hip IWB And Appendix Carry

MENAFN - GetNews)"Best hybrid IWB Holsters"FALCO® Holsters is proud to announce new hybrid holsters: the A915, A915 L, A916, and A916 L. Combining hand-worked Italian leather with precisely molded U.S. Kydex, the new models introduce two approaches to everyday concealed carry. The A915 holsters feature a traditional hybrid construction developed for hip carry, while the A916 holsters bring the proven TalonGuard platform to a dedicated appendix carry design. Both designs are available in standard and light-bearing holster configurations.

Banska Stiavnica, Slovakia - October 21, 2026 - FALCO® Holsters is proud to announce four new hybrid holsters: the A915, A915 L, A916, and A916 L. Combining hand-worked Italian leather with precisely molded U.S. Kydex, the new models introduce two approaches to everyday concealed carry. The A915 holsters feature a traditional hybrid construction developed for hip carry, while the A916 holsters bring the proven TalonGuard platform to a dedicated appendix carry design. Both designs are available in standard and light-bearing holster configurations.

Hybrid Holsters for Hip IWB Carry

The A915 and A915 L Hybrid Tuckable IWB Holsters combine a molded Kydex front with a comfortable Italian leather backer in a traditional way. Their slightly curved construction is designed to improve inside-the-waistband carry at the 3 to 4 o'clock position, allowing the leather backing to rest naturally against the hip and distribute pressure over a wider area.

The open-top design allows a fast, unobstructed draw, while the open bottom helps prevent dust and debris from accumulating inside the holster. An optional sweat guard helps shield the handgun from body moisture during extended wear.

Both models feature two polymer clips that allow the wearer to tuck a shirt between the clips and holster for discreet concealed carry. Clips are available for 1.5", 1.75", and 2" belts.

Both the A915 and A915 L can be custom-crafted for more than 2,600 handgun models, with the A915 L accommodating those handguns in combination with over 180 weapon-mounted lights and lasers.

A915 MSRP: $129.95 A915 L MSRP: $139.95

TalonGuard Hybrid IWB Holsters for Appendix Carry

The A916 and A916 L TalonGuard Hybrid Appendix Carry Holsters build on FALCO's established TalonGuard platform, combining enhanced passive retention with the comfort of Italian leather in a design developed specifically for appendix carry.

Unlike a traditional hybrid holster, TalonGuard incorporates a precisely molded Kydex insert that encloses the trigger guard and light from both sides. This construction enhances trigger protection and passive retention while preserving the comfortable leather surface against the wearer's body.

Two durable polymer clips provide stable belt attachment and allow the wearer to tuck in a shirt. Adjustable retention screws let users fine-tune draw resistance. An optional appendix carry claw rotates the handgun's grip closer to the body to improve concealment.

Both models feature an open bottom compatible with threaded barrels, an optional sweat guard, and optional red dot sight compatibility.

Each TalonGuard holster is handcrafted from premium Italian pre-colored leather and U.S. Kydex, with FALCO Signature Stitching and hand-finished leather edges completing the construction.

A916 MSRP: $129.95 A916 L MSRP: $139.95

“We kept hearing from customers who liked our hybrid holsters but wanted more tuckable options,” said Martin Lukačko, Marketing Manager of FALCO Holsters.“That got us thinking about what was still missing from our lineup and how we could make these new designs useful to the people asking for them. It means a lot when someone trusts us with their everyday carry and takes the time to tell us what would make it better. These holsters are our way of listening and saying thank you.”

The introduction of the A915, A915 L, A916, and A916 L expands FALCO's hybrid holster portfolio with dedicated options for two popular concealed carry positions and more tuckable functionality. All four models are available at FALCOHolsters, with custom-fit construction, a lifetime limited warranty, and a 30-day buyback guarantee.

About FALCO® Holsters

Established in 1989, FALCO Holsters combines traditional craftsmanship with modern materials to create custom holsters, concealed carry bags, belly bands, and EDC accessories. From its beginnings producing leather falconry gloves in a Slovak garage, the company has grown into a workshop handcrafting leather, hybrid, Kydex, and genuine carbon fiber holsters for customers worldwide.

Every FALCO holster is designed and handcrafted in Slovakia using European and U.S. materials. With extensive handgun compatibility and a wide selection of customization options, FALCO creates carry solutions tailored to individual firearms, preferences, and everyday needs. A lifetime limited warranty and 30 day buyback guarantee support the company's commitment to craftsmanship and customer service.