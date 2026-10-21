Sabre Cybersecurity Warns Ohio Businesses That Ransomware Attacks Strike When Nobody Is Watching

MENAFN - GetNews)Sabre Cybersecurity & IT Services, a Columbus-based managed IT and cybersecurity provider, is urging businesses to reassess their ransomware defenses as cybercriminals increasingly exploit overnight hours and weekends to launch attacks when employees and IT teams are less likely to be available. With ransomware operations becoming faster and more difficult to detect, the company is emphasizing the importance of 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring, managed detection and response, and tested recovery plans.

Sabre Cybersecurity LLC (Sabre IT), a Columbus, Ohio managed IT and cybersecurity provider protecting businesses in regulated industries since 2002.

Established in 2002, Sabre Cybersecurity, operating as Sabre IT, provides managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions to more than 100 clients, including organizations in healthcare, financial services, title and mortgage, and manufacturing. The company warns that traditional antivirus protection, without continuous monitoring and a coordinated response, may leave businesses vulnerable during the hours when they are least prepared to respond.

Why Ransomware Attacks Are Happening After Hours

Cybercriminals increasingly use timing as part of their attack strategy. According to the ThreatDown 2024 State of Ransomware report, security specialists observed a majority of the ransomware attacks they handled occurring between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Attackers have also shortened the time between gaining initial access to a network and encrypting its data, in some cases compressing an attack sequence that once took weeks into a matter of hours.

For businesses, this shift creates a serious operational challenge. An intruder may gain access to a network, move through connected systems, compromise accounts, and prepare to deploy ransomware while the organization continues normal operations. By the time employees arrive the following morning, critical files may already be encrypted and business systems unavailable.

The financial consequences of cybercrime continue to grow. The FBI's 2025 Internet Crime Report recorded 3,611 ransomware complaints, underscoring the continued threat facing organizations across the United States.

For smaller organizations without dedicated security personnel, the challenge is particularly significant. Standard antivirus software can detect certain threats, but protection also depends on identifying suspicious behavior, investigating alerts, and responding before an attacker can cause widespread damage.

A Central Ohio Business Learns the Limits of Basic Protection

The risks are not limited to large corporations. In 2026, a Central Ohio auto repair business experienced a ransomware attack while relying on traditional security protection without overnight monitoring. After experiencing the incident firsthand, the business became a Sabre client, having learned that basic protection alone was not enough to address the realities of modern cyberattacks.

The case illustrates a concern facing many small and midsized businesses: security tools may be installed, but that does not necessarily mean suspicious activity is being watched or addressed at all hours.

Jake McCann, founder and president of Sabre Cybersecurity and co-author of Cyber Attack Prevention, said businesses must recognize that ransomware is no longer simply a matter of malicious software appearing on a computer.

“Today's ransomware attacks are human-operated. Attackers can sit inside a network quietly, observe activity, compromise accounts, and prepare their next move before they pull the trigger overnight or on a weekend, when they expect the response to be slowest,” McCann said.“If your business discovers a breach on Monday morning, the damage may already be done. Security needs to be working when your office is empty, not just when your employees are at their desks.”

What Around-the-Clock Ransomware Protection Looks Like

To address these threats, Sabre emphasizes a layered approach to cybersecurity that combines technology, continuous monitoring, and preparation for recovery.

Key elements of a modern security strategy include:



24/7 cybersecurity monitoring: Continuous observation of network activity, security logs, and identity events helps identify suspicious behavior outside normal business hours.

Managed detection and response (MDR): Security professionals investigate potential threats and coordinate appropriate action rather than leaving alerts unattended in a dashboard.

Application controls: Policies restrict unknown or unauthorized software from running, reducing opportunities for malicious programs to execute.

Protected, tested backups: Recovery copies should be stored in locations or systems attackers cannot readily access or alter. Regular restoration tests help determine whether critical business data can actually be recovered. Incident response preparation: Documented procedures, clear responsibilities, and escalation paths help organizations respond quickly when suspicious activity is detected.

These measures work together to reduce the likelihood that an intruder can move undetected from initial access to widespread disruption. They also help businesses prepare for recovery rather than assuming that preventing every attack is possible.

For organizations in regulated industries, including healthcare, financial services, and mortgage and title services, a security incident can also raise concerns about sensitive information, operational continuity, and compliance obligations. Manufacturers face additional risks when downtime interrupts production, supply chains, or access to essential systems.

A Question Every Business Owner Should Ask

Sabre encourages business leaders to evaluate not only which security products they have purchased, but also who is responsible for monitoring and responding to threats when their offices are closed.

“Ask yourself who is prepared to stop an attack on your network at 2 a.m. on a Sunday,” McCann said.“The attacker is counting on the answer being nobody. If an alert comes in while your team is asleep, you need to know who will investigate it, who can take action, and how your business will recover if systems are affected.”

The company recommends that business owners review their existing security arrangements, confirm whether monitoring and response are genuinely available around the clock, and verify that backups can be restored following a ransomware incident.

Strengthening Cybersecurity for Ohio Businesses

With more than two decades of experience in managed IT and cybersecurity, Sabre Cybersecurity & IT Services works with organizations seeking to improve security, maintain reliable technology, and reduce the operational impact of cyber threats. Its services support businesses that need ongoing IT management and security expertise without relying entirely on an in-house technology department.

As Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues throughout October, Sabre is encouraging Central Ohio businesses to examine the gaps that may remain in their defenses after normal working hours.

To request a free cybersecurity consultation and learn whether your business is protected around the clock or only during business hours, visit or.

About Sabre Cybersecurity & IT Services

Sabre Cybersecurity & IT Services, also known as Sabre IT, is a Columbus, Ohio-based managed IT services provider and cybersecurity firm established in 2002. Serving more than 100 clients, the company provides technology management, cybersecurity, proactive monitoring, and business continuity support to organizations across healthcare, financial services, title and mortgage, manufacturing, and other industries. Founded by Jake McCann, co-author of Cyber Attack Prevention, Sabre helps businesses strengthen their security posture, reduce technology-related risks, and maintain operational resilience. Learn more at.