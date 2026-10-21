MENAFN - GetNews)Mubboo Flights' virtual city visits: pick a city and you're there Flights has opened virtual visits to 200 cities on six continents and to famous landmarks, so travelers can drive, walk, go out at night or follow the local food from home, then book tours and tickets when a place wins them over.

CHEYENNE, WY - October 21, 2026 - Mubboo Flights has opened virtual visits to 200 cities at mubboo. A visitor chooses a city and is placed in it at once: at the wheel on a main avenue, on foot through an old quarter, out in the evening, or following the local food from stall to stall. The visits need no sign-up and no download.

The first 200 cities span six continents, from Tokyo and Rome to Cairo, Rio de Janeiro and Reykjavík. Mubboo Flights says more cities are being added.

Four ways to explore. Each visit begins with a choice of how to see the city:



Drive along Cairo's Pyramid Expressway at sunrise, up the Atlantic coast out of Cape Town, or down the Las Vegas Strip at midnight.

Walk the lanes of an old quarter, a harbor front or a city square at an unhurried pace.

Go out at night to the neon crossing at Shibuya, Copacabana Beach after dark or the medina of Marrakech as the lamps come on. Follow the food through Bangkok's Chinatown, Hong Kong's Temple Street Night Market or Kyoto's Nishiki Market.



Landmarks before the trip. Mubboo Flights also offers virtual visits to landmarks such as the Colosseum, the Eiffel Tower, Machu Picchu and Angkor Wat, and to popular day trips from Versailles to the Grand Canyon. Visitors can get a sense of a place before they decide to go.

The sound of the street. Each visit keeps the ambient sound of the city. Visitors can also switch on the city's local radio, from Tokyo to Kathmandu.

Who it is for. Travelers deciding where to go next can see how a neighborhood feels before they book it. People who cannot travel at the moment can see far-off places from home, and people living away from home can drive streets they know.

From visit to booking. When a place appeals, visitors can book its tours and tickets on Mubboo Flights.

"Everyone has a city they keep meaning to see. Tonight you can drive its streets from your sofa and decide whether it belongs on your list," said Karen Young, CEO of Mubboo Flights.

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About Mubboo Flights

Mubboo Flights (mubboo ), from Mubboo LLC, helps travelers compare flights across more than 100 booking sites and explore more than 400,000 tours, attraction tickets and activities worldwide, so they can plan a whole trip in one place. Its virtual city and landmark visits let travelers see a destination before they decide to go.