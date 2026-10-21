Sichuan-Chongqing Connects With EU, Industrial Chains Embrace The World

MENAFN - GetNews) --The 5th Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle Global Investment Promotion Conference Held Successfully in Paris, France

PARIS, France - October 21, 2026 - The 5th Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle Global Investment Promotion Conference themed“Sichuan-Chongqing Connects with the EU, Industrial Chains for a Global Future” concluded successfully in Paris, France on October 16. Co-hosted by the Sichuan Provincial Bureau of Economic Cooperation and the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, this marks the debut of the conference in Europe. The event serves as a practical follow-up to the important consensus reached during French President's visit to Sichuan-Chongqing, advancing bilateral economic and trade ties and deepening integration into global industrial and supply chains.

Cao Daixue, Deputy Secretary-General of Sichuan Provincial People's Government; Wang Zhijie, Director of Chongqing Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology; Wang Dong, Minister-Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in France; and Paulo de Carvalho, Mayor of Dourdan, France, attended and delivered addresses.

Photo caption: The 5th Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle Global Investment Promotion Conference kicks off in Paris, France on October 16. Representatives from Chinese and European government agencies and enterprises attend the event.

European Enterprises Gather to Build High - end China - EU Industrial Matching Platform

Europe is a key source of foreign investment for Sichuan and Chongqing. Sichuan-Chongqing and France share a long-standing foundation for industrial cooperation. As of August 2026, 197 French-invested enterprises and institutions have set up operations in Sichuan, including Airbus, Alstom and Veolia. Suez, STMicroelectronics and Mersen have also established presences in Chongqing.

The conference drew strong attention from French and EU industrial communities. More than 200 representatives attended, including Fortune Global 500 enterprises such as Saint-Gobain, Schneider Electric, La Poste and Richemont, as well as authoritative industry associations including Movement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) and France-China Economic and Trade Promotion Association. Participants covered aerospace, high-end equipment, green energy, artificial intelligence, premium consumer goods and modern logistics - sectors highly aligned with priority industries of Sichuan and Chongqing, laying solid groundwork for targeted industrial collaboration.

Pragmatic Promotion Unveils Hundreds of Billions - level Global Cooperation Opportunities

Centered on building world-class industrial clusters in the Chengdu-Chongqing area, the conference connects high-quality EU resources in a targeted, efficient manner to unlock new avenues for cross-border industrial collaboration.

Sichuan and Chongqing jointly promoted six key industries: electronic information, biomedicine, aerospace, intelligent connected new-energy vehicles, new materials and high-end equipment, highlighting regional industrial strengths and cooperation tracks. Suining City of Sichuan Province and Dadukou District of Chongqing Municipality delivered special presentations on local featured industries and development priorities. Matthieu ELRIZ, Executive Vice-President of Advanced Materials Division at Mersen, shared investment outcomes and practical experience as an established French investor in the Chengdu-Chongqing region, offering valuable references for global market players.

As a flagship highlight of the event, the“Chengdu-Chongqing Twin-City” Investment Projects & Cooperation Opportunity List was officially released. More than 200 high-quality investment projects were jointly rolled out by Sichuan and Chongqing, with total planned investment exceeding RMB 750 billion, covering Sichuan's six competitive industries and Chongqing's“33618” modern manufacturing cluster system. A batch of cooperative projects between local entities (including Suining City, Dadukou District, Chongqing Bonded Port Group and Tongwei Co., Ltd.) and well-known EU enterprises were showcased on-site, demonstrating the strong appeal of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle for global investment.

Solid Industrial Foundation Empowers Global - oriented Cooperation

Six years into the development of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle, its aggregate economic output has crossed three trillion-yuan milestones, hitting over RMB 9 trillion in 2025. It accounts for 6.5 % of China's national GDP and 30.3 % of Western China's total GDP, growing into a critical growth engine driving high-quality national development. Backed by robust economic fundamentals and opening-up momentum, Sichuan and Chongqing have cultivated advanced modern industrial systems with global competitiveness, creating vast opportunities for international investors:

Electronic Information Industry: In 2025, the output value of the Chengdu-Chongqing electronic information advanced manufacturing cluster surpassed RMB 2.05 trillion, representing over 11.8 % of China's national total. Sichuan hosts leading multinationals including Huawei, Intel, SK Hynix, ARM, Texas Instruments and IBM. Chongqing is the world's largest laptop manufacturing base, with output ranking No.1 globally for 11 consecutive years. The local supporting rate for electronic-information industries across Sichuan-Chongqing exceeds 80 %, making it one of the world's top-10 electronic-information industrial hubs.

Automotive Industry: Sichuan-Chongqing has become China's third-largest automotive industrial cluster. In 2025, total vehicle output reached 3.72 million units, among which new-energy vehicle output hit 1.528 million units (a year-on-year increase of 47.3 %). One out of every 9 new-energy vehicles manufactured in China comes from Sichuan-Chongqing.

High - end Equipment Manufacturing: Sichuan-Chongqing is a core R&D and production base for high-end equipment nationwide. In 2025, its equipment manufacturing output exceeded RMB 1.2 trillion, with profound technological accumulation in rail transit, general-purpose machinery, industrial robots, large-scale agricultural machinery and nuclear-power equipment, alongside strong capacity for research commercialization.

Biomedicine Industry: Listed as a national advanced manufacturing cluster, Chengdu-Chongqing's biomedicine sector generated around RMB 270 billion in revenue from above-scale enterprises in 2025, accounting for 9.1 % of China's national total. In the past three years, cumulative overseas licensing revenue of locally-developed innovative medicines has exceeded USD 25 billion.

New - materials Industry: Sichuan boasts world-leading vanadium production capacity, a complete industrial chain for crystalline-silicon PV products, top-tier fluorine-silicon new-material capacity, and a national-rank-one lithium-battery-material cluster. Chongqing features competitive strengths in high-performance light-alloys, high-performance fibers and specialty inorganic new materials.

Aerospace Industry: The sector maintains robust growth. In 2025, Sichuan's aerospace industrial revenue reached RMB 249.4 billion, rising 18.8 % year-on-year. The Chengdu-Deyang-Mianyang-Ziyang-Liangshan aerospace cluster is recognized as a national-level advanced-manufacturing cluster, gathering nearly 1 000 upstream and downstream enterprises. Aero-engines manufactured in Banan District, Chongqing, capture more than 60 % of China's civil-drone engine domestic market share.

The successful Paris event marks further international expansion of the Chengdu-Chongqing Global Investment Promotion Conference. It exemplifies Sichuan-Chongqing's efforts to pursue global industrial-chain allocation and foster a new landscape of high-level opening-up. Going forward, Sichuan and Chongqing will deepen industrial exchanges with the EU and the rest of the world, keep building a market-oriented, law-based and international-grade business environment, and work with global enterprises to unlock shared growth, advance industrial innovation, and elevate the development of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle to new heights.

Relevant officials from the Sichuan Provincial Bureau of Economic Cooperation and the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology attended the conference.

About The 5th Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle Global Investment Promotion Conference

The 5th Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle Global Investment Promotion Conference was held in Paris, France, on October 16. Focusing on key industries such as aerospace, new energy vehicles, and electronic information, the conference facilitated industry matchmaking and exchanges, released a list of more than 200 high-quality investment projects with total investment exceeding RMB 750 billion, and showcased a number of cooperation projects between Sichuan-Chongqing and Europe. The event served as a platform for industrial matchmaking between Sichuan-Chongqing and the EU, helping the two regions integrate more deeply into global industrial chains and open up new prospects for international cooperation.