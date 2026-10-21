Proposed R-Code Reforms Could Make 50,000+ Perth Properties Easier To Subdivide, Says Local Drafting Firm

MENAFN - GetNews) Proposed planning changes could reshape subdivision opportunities across Perth, opening new possibilities for thousands of property owners.

Canning Vale, WA - October 21, 2026 - Proposed changes to Western Australia's Residential Design Codes could significantly expand subdivision opportunities across Perth, with the State Government estimating that more than 50,000 existing metropolitan properties could potentially become eligible for subdivision.

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The WA Government is reviewing the Residential Design Codes, commonly known as the R-Codes, as part of broader reforms intended to simplify residential planning and increase housing supply. One of the key proposals would remove the average lot-size requirement for land coded R20 and below. This could allow qualifying residential properties on 700-square-metre blocks to subdivide, compared with the current 900-square-metre average lot-size requirement.

Drafting firm, Domestic Drafting Service, says the proposal could create significant new opportunities for homeowners who may previously have assumed their property was too small for subdivision.

"Reducing the effective subdivision threshold for suitable R20 properties from around 900 square metres to 700 square metres could change the development potential of a substantial number of established Perth blocks," said Alex Robinson, Co-Director of Domestic Drafting Service. "However, land area is only one part of the equation. Owners also need to consider the shape and dimensions of the block, access, setbacks, existing buildings, services, trees, local planning requirements and how a future dwelling can practically fit on the site. That is why an early feasibility assessment is so important before owners commit money to a subdivision strategy."

Property owners considering their options can seek assistance on subdivision drafting in Perth to assess zoning, density coding, access, services and potential lot layouts.

The State Government has said R20 is among the most common residential density codes across metropolitan Perth and estimates the proposed reform could enable more than 50,000 existing properties to be subdivided. Other reforms being considered include reducing the assessment period for single-home approvals from 60 days to 30 days and removing planning approval requirements for some straightforward residential projects.

Importantly, the changes are not yet in force. Proposed R-Code amendments are expected to undergo public consultation in late 2026, and, subject to consultation and approval processes, changes are anticipated to begin taking effect from mid-to-late 2027. Existing development and subdivision applications continue to be assessed under the current framework.

"We are encouraging homeowners not to interpret the announcement as an automatic right to subdivide," Robinson added. "What it does provide is a reason for many owners to revisit the potential of their property. A 700-square-metre block may look promising under the proposed framework, but a viable subdivision still needs a well-considered design response and an understanding of the relevant planning controls. Looking at those constraints early can help owners determine whether subdivision, retaining the existing home, redevelopment or another approach makes the most sense for their site."

Founded in 1986, Domestic Drafting Service is a Perth-based, family-owned business providing drafting services in Perth for homeowners, builders and businesses. Its team prepares concept plans, development-approval drawings, and working documentation for subdivisions, new homes, renovations, additions and ancillary dwellings. The company also provides residential drafting in Perth aligned with WA planning frameworks and council requirements.

Perth property owners who want to understand how the proposed R-Code reforms may affect their site can arrange a building design consultation in Perth with Domestic Drafting Service.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Have the new WA R-Code subdivision rules started yet?

No. The reforms are proposed and are expected to undergo public consultation before any amendments take effect.

2. Could a 700m2 Perth block become subdividable?

Potentially. The proposal could allow qualifying R20-and-below properties on 700m2 blocks to subdivide, subject to applicable requirements.

3. How many Perth properties could be affected?

The WA Government estimates that more than 50,000 existing metropolitan properties could potentially gain subdivision opportunities.

4. Does block size alone determine subdivision eligibility?

No. Zoning, dimensions, access, setbacks, services, existing structures and other planning requirements can influence feasibility.

5. When could the proposed R-Code changes take effect?

Subject to consultation and approvals, amendments are currently anticipated to begin taking effect from mid-to-late 2027.

About Company:

Domestic Drafting Service is a Perth-based, family-owned drafting firm established in 1986, providing residential design, subdivision, renovation, addition and approval documentation services across Western Australia. Visit