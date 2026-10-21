As Cost-Of-Living Pressures Continue, Averlo Explores The Shift Towards Discounted Luxury Clothing

MENAFN - GetNews) As living costs rise, Averlo looks at why more Australians are seeking better value through discounted luxury fashion.

Sydney, New South Wales - October 21, 2026 - With household budgets under pressure, Australians are looking for better value when shopping for fashion. This is increasing interest in discounted luxury clothing, where shoppers can buy well-known designer brands for less.

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The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics Selected Living Cost Indexes show living costs rose between 3.7% and 4.7% across household types in the 12 months to the June 2026 quarter. With everyday costs remaining high, many consumers are paying closer attention to value when making discretionary purchases.

Averlo, an Australian online retailer specialising in men's designer clothing, says this environment is encouraging value-conscious consumers to look beyond full-price luxury. Its online sale brings together discounted pieces from brands including Burberry, Givenchy, Amiri, Jacquemus, Palm Angels, Rhude, Kenzo and Fear of God ESSENTIALS, alongside categories including designer T-shirts, hoodies, pants and shorts.

Nicholas Monhem, Owner of Averlo says, "Luxury fashion has not disappeared from people's wish lists, but the way customers approach it is becoming more deliberate. When living costs are rising across housing, food, insurance and other essentials, shoppers naturally become more selective. We are seeing the appeal of buying fewer, better-known pieces at a more accessible price point. Discounted designer clothing gives customers an opportunity to balance personal style with a stronger focus on value, rather than feeling they have to choose between premium fashion and responsible spending."

Averlo's proposition combines reduced designer pricing with service features intended to lower common barriers to purchasing luxury fashion online. The retailer highlights certified authenticity on all their products as well as effortless returns. At present, over 160 products are on sale, with selected items substantially reduced from their original prices.

"Price matters more in a cost-conscious market, but trust matters just as much," Nicholas Monhem added. "For customers shopping designer labels online, authenticity, delivery speed and straightforward returns can be central to the purchase decision. Averlo's focus is to make premium menswear more attainable without stripping away the service customers expect. That's why we curate established luxury and streetwear brands at acceptable prices and provide support when shoppers need assistance on sizing or styling."

New customers can also receive 5% off their first order when they sign up to Averlo's email newsletter for offers, sales, and product updates.

To explore current designer reductions, customers can shop the latest menswear online, or contact Averlo for sizing, styling and order support.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What does Averlo sell?

Averlo sells men's designer clothing from established luxury and premium streetwear brands.

2. Does Averlo offer discounted designer clothing?

Yes. Averlo maintains a dedicated sale collection featuring reduced-price designer apparel.

3. How can new customers receive 5% off?

New customers can sign up to Averlo's email newsletter to receive 5% off their first order.

4. Does Averlo offer free shipping?

Yes. Averlo currently advertises free express shipping on all orders within its online store.

About Company:

Averlo is an Australian online retailer offering authentic men's designer clothing from leading luxury and streetwear brands at competitive prices. Visit