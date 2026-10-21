MENAFN - GetNews) California dog owners are encouraged to prepare pet turf areas for winter rains by checking drainage, clearing debris, and keeping up with routine maintenance.

Livermore, CA - October 21, 2026 - As California enters its wetter months, Landmark Exteriors is encouraging dog owners to prepare outdoor pet areas for increased rain, moisture and mud before winter storms arrive. The Livermore-based home improvement company says properly installed pet turf can help homeowners maintain cleaner, more usable yards during the rainy season.

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The California Department of Water Resources says approximately 75% of the state's annual precipitation falls between November and March, with much of it concentrated in December, January and February. Livermore gets about 14.6 inches of rain each year. The wettest winter months are December, January, and February, with each month receiving nearly 3 inches of rain on average.

For households with dogs, recurring rain can turn natural lawns and high-traffic pet areas into muddy surfaces that are difficult to keep clean. Landmark Exteriors' professional K9 turf installation in Livermore is designed to address those conditions through artificial turf systems featuring improved drainage, stain-resistant fibers, odor-control infill, and reduced mud and dirt tracking.

"Winter preparation is especially important for homes with dogs because the same sections of a yard tend to see heavy traffic every day," said Taylor Falk, Owner of Landmark Exteriors. "A properly planned pet-turf system is not simply about replacing natural grass. The base preparation, drainage and infill all need to work together so rainwater can move through the surface, while the area remains comfortable for pets and easier for homeowners to maintain."

Landmark Exteriors provides pet-friendly artificial grass in Livermore that is designed for durability and year-round use, with the company highlighting improved drainage and odor-control technology for pet applications.

Water conservation is another consideration for California homeowners evaluating landscape changes. The California Department of Water Resources estimates that about 40% of household water use in the state occurs outdoors, emphasizing the potential impact of water-efficient landscaping decisions. Artificial turf eliminates routine lawn irrigation as well as mowing and fertilizing requirements.

Homeowners considering dog turf installation in Livermore should evaluate how the full system is designed to handle drainage pet traffic and seasonal weather changes.

"Homeowners should think beyond how the turf looks on a dry afternoon," Falk said. "They should ask how the installation will perform after repeated winter storms, how quickly the surface will drain, how pet waste will be managed, and whether the system is built for daily use. Those details can make a pet turf project more functional through both wet winters and hot California summers."

In addition to pet turf installation, Landmark Exteriors also provides residential painting, window replacement and custom plantation shutters. The company states that it uses in-house installation teams and offers a 15-year warranty on its artificial turf installations.

Dog owners requiring K-9 turf installation in Livermore for the winter rainy season can contact Landmark Exteriors at (925) 551-8070 to request a free estimate or discuss a pet-friendly artificial turf project.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why prepare K9 turf before California's winter rains?

Proper preparation helps promote drainage and reduces mud and standing moisture in heavily used pet areas.

2. Is artificial turf suitable for dog runs?

Yes. Landmark Exteriors installs pet-focused turf for dog runs, backyards and other high-traffic outdoor spaces.

3. Does pet turf require irrigation?

It does not require routine lawn irrigation, although periodic rinsing and cleaning may be recommended.

4. What features should pet owners look for in artificial grass?

Drainage, durable fibers, odor-control infill, and an appropriately prepared base are important considerations.

5. Where does Landmark Exteriors provide artificial turf installation?

The company serves Livermore and surrounding Bay Area communities, including Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and Tracy.

About Company:

Landmark Exteriors is a Bay Area home improvement company providing artificial grass and other residential exterior services since 1992. Visit