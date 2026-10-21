All-Inclusive Preventive Care Outlines Miami Flu Season Preparedness For Local Clinic Patients

MENAFN - GetNews)"A nurse practitioner gives an adult patient a flu shot at a Miami Gardens primary care clinic."Miami Gardens primary care clinic All-Inclusive Preventive Care explains how adults can use a routine primary care visit to get a flu shot and review chronic conditions before the CDC's recommended end-of-October vaccination target.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - October 21, 2026 - All-Inclusive Preventive Care, a Miami Gardens primary care clinic, is outlining how local adults can prepare for flu season through regular primary care services in Miami Gardens as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended September-to-October flu vaccination window nears its end-of-October close.

The clinic says flu preparation is often easier when it is handled during a routine primary care visit, especially for adults managing chronic conditions, medication changes, or preventive care needs. Rather than treating a flu shot as a separate errand, All-Inclusive Preventive Care says patients can use a primary care appointment to review vaccination status, current health concerns, and risk factors before seasonal flu activity increases.

According to the CDC, September and October are generally good months for most people to receive a flu vaccine, with everyone ideally vaccinated by the end of October. The agency notes that it takes about two weeks after vaccination for the body to develop antibodies that help protect against infection. That timing is one reason public health officials recommend vaccination before flu activity is widespread.

All-Inclusive Preventive Care offers flu vaccination as part of annual physicals and primary care visits at its Miami Gardens clinic.

"Flu shots protect people best when they get them before the season really gets going, not after they are already sick," said Dr. Evelyn Rodriguez, APRN and owner at All-Inclusive Preventive Care. "September and October are the window we talk about with patients. For many people, it makes sense to handle it during the same visit where they are already reviewing blood pressure, blood sugar, medications, or other health concerns."

Some patients carry more risk from flu than others. The CDC identifies adults 65 and older, pregnant people, young children, and people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, asthma, or a body mass index of 40 or higher as being at higher risk for serious flu complications. The agency also notes that in recent flu seasons, nine out of 10 people hospitalized with flu had at least one underlying health condition.

For an adult primary care clinic, that risk guidance is especially relevant for patients who already need ongoing follow-up for chronic conditions. All-Inclusive Preventive Care provides primary care visits that may include blood pressure checks, diabetes monitoring, cholesterol management, thyroid care, medication review, and lab work when clinically appropriate. The clinic says those same visits can also include flu-season planning, including vaccination status and guidance on when symptoms should be evaluated.

"If someone is managing diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, or another chronic condition, flu is not always a minor illness," Dr. Rodriguez said. "That is why primary care matters. A provider who already knows the patient's history can look at symptoms, medications, and risk factors together instead of treating everything like a one-time problem."

The Florida Department of Health also recommends routine prevention steps during flu season, including frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and covering coughs and sneezes. These measures do not replace vaccination, but they remain part of reducing the spread of respiratory illness in homes, workplaces, schools, and public spaces.

All-Inclusive Preventive Care says patients can prepare for the season by reviewing flu vaccine timing, staying current with annual physicals, and bringing up ongoing health concerns before symptoms become urgent. For patients with chronic disease, that may include checking blood pressure or blood sugar control, reviewing medications, or discussing whether new symptoms should be monitored more closely during flu season.

The clinic also points to access as part of preparedness. All-Inclusive Preventive Care offers extended evening and weekend hours for adults who may have difficulty scheduling care during traditional weekday business hours. Its front desk and clinical staff work bilingually in English and Spanish, and the clinic offers in-office blood draws and sample collection, with testing processed externally.

Dr. Rodriguez said the clinic's flu-season message is not meant to create alarm, but to encourage practical planning.

"We are not telling people to panic about flu season," Dr. Rodriguez said. "We are telling them to plan ahead. If a patient is already coming in for primary care, that visit is a good time to ask about the flu shot, review chronic conditions, and make sure there is a plan before the season gets busy."

All-Inclusive Preventive Care provides adult primary care services in Miami Gardens, including annual physicals, preventive care visits, chronic disease management, women's health services, men's health services, flu vaccination, and sick visits for flu-like symptoms. Same-day appointments may be available depending on visit type and scheduling.

Miami Gardens residents can learn more about primary care services through All-Inclusive Preventive Care at or by calling (305) 200-3141.

About All-Inclusive Preventive Care

All-Inclusive Preventive Care LLC is a Miami Gardens, Florida primary care and women's health clinic led by Dr. Evelyn Rodriguez, APRN and owner at All-Inclusive Preventive Care. The clinic provides primary care, annual physicals, gynecological and well-woman care, men's health services, chronic disease management, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, medical weight management, and IV vitamin therapy for adults 18 and older. The clinic is located at 16361 NW 57th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33014.