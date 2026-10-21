Paphos Emerges As A Top Choice For Crowd Free Winter Holidays. Mayfair Offers All-Inclusive Stays

MENAFN - GetNews) Paphos is gaining appeal for quieter winter breaks, with Mayfair Hotel & Gardens offering all-inclusive stays close to the city's key attractions.

Paphos - October 21, 2026 - Paphos is strengthening its appeal as a winter-sun destination, offering travellers the opportunity to explore Cyprus outside the traditional peak season while benefiting from a more relaxed atmosphere, historic attractions and established year-round hospitality.

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Recent tourism figures underline the growing demand for Cyprus beyond summer. Tourist arrivals to the country reached 4.53 million in 2025, up 12.2% from 4.04 million in 2024, according to the Statistical Service of Cyprus. November 2025 arrivals rose 30.4% year on year to 234,580, while December arrivals increased 18% to 156,959. January 2026 also recorded an 8.5% annual increase, followed by a 9.5% rise in February.

For visitors considering Paphos winter holidays, the quieter season provides an alternative to high-summer travel, with easier access to the city's archaeological sites, harbour, restaurants and coastal areas.

Located in Kato Paphos, Mayfair Hotel & Gardens combines two accommodation options within one resort environment:

- The four-star Mayfair Hotel

- The three-star-plus Mayfair Gardens.

Guests across both properties can access shared facilities, creating a distinctive proposition that combines different accommodation price points with a broad resort experience.

Christos Loizides, Director of Mayfair Hotel & Gardens said, "Winter is giving travellers another way to experience Paphos. Visitors can spend more time exploring the city, its archaeological heritage and its coastline without organising every day around peak-season crowds. At Mayfair, our aim is to complement that experience by giving guests a convenient base in the city together with dining, leisure facilities and accommodation choices that make a longer winter break simple to plan."

Guests booking an all-inclusive stay in Paphos can access buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner, snacks, selected beverages and hotel activities. Mayfair's Alexander Restaurant serves local and international dishes alongside themed evenings, while the wider resort includes swimming pools, a gym, sauna and entertainment programme.

The hotel's winter facilities include an indoor pool operating from November to April, while its entertainment programme continues with soft animation from December to March. The hotel also provides free Wi-Fi throughout rooms and public areas, 24-hour reception, and a range of room configurations suitable for couples and families.

"An important part of our proposition is flexibility," Loizides added. "Couples may want a quiet room and a comfortable base for sightseeing, while families may value extra space, meals included in the stay and facilities under one roof. By combining the Hotel and Gardens and allowing guests to enjoy shared amenities, we can serve different types of winter travellers while maintaining the convenience of an all-inclusive holiday."

Mayfair Hotel & Gardens also rewards guests who book directly through its Loyalty Rewards programme. Members earn one point for every €1 spent on accommodation, with Silver members receiving a 3% rate discount and Gold members 5%. Additional benefits include exclusive offers, cocktail vouchers, early check-in, and selected arrival amenities.

Travellers planning a winter escape can contact Mayfair directly for booking information and stay enquiries.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Mayfair Hotel & Gardens open for winter stays?

The property offers facilities specifically suited to the cooler season, including an indoor pool operating from November to April.

2. How far is Mayfair from central Paphos?

The hotel fact sheet places Paphos city centre approximately 800 metres from the property.

3. What does Mayfair's all-inclusive service cover?

It includes breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets, snacks, selected beverages and access to various hotel facilities and activities.

4. Is Mayfair suitable for families in winter?

Yes. The property offers family rooms, one-bedroom suites, and larger accommodation options, alongside shared resort facilities.

5. How far is Mayfair from Paphos Airport?

Paphos Airport is approximately 19 kilometres away, with an estimated drive of around 20 minutes.

About Company:

Mayfair Hotel & Gardens is a Paphos resort offering hotel and garden accommodation, all-inclusive stays, family-friendly facilities, dining, leisure amenities and year-round hospitality. Visit