MENAFN - GetNews)The Fourth Liangzhu Forum opened on October 18 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, under the theme“Bridging the Past and the Future: Safeguarding Cultural Heritage for Our Times”.

The Forum features one opening ceremony and main forum, five parallel forums and five supporting events. Participants will engage in humanistic dialogues around such topics as“Tracing Origins: Archaeological Evidence and Legacy of Early Civilizations”,“Mutual Learning: World Cultural Heritage Nomination and Continuity in Practice”,“Empowerment: Cultural Heritage Conservation and Application of Technologies”,“Shared Aspiration: Toward the Return of Lost Relics to Countries of Origin”, and“Embracing the Future: Cultural Heritage Preservation, Transmission and Sustainable Tourism”.

The Forum brings together renowned domestic and international experts to conduct discussions on early civilizations, urban site archaeology, conservation of large heritage sites and other subjects, and will release a number of new advances and achievements in academic research. Confronting practical challenges including the loss of cultural heritage, technological upgrading for the conservation and utilization of cultural relics, and sustainable tourism, the Forum strives to contribute China's propositions and strength to the fields of World Cultural Heritage nomination and the return of lost cultural relics.

The Fourth Liangzhu Forum is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province.

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Chaonews is a public relations partner of the Liangzhu Forum, responsible for the promotion and news coverage of the event is a provincial-level news communication platform launched by Zhejiang Daily Press Group. It integrated three news clients - Zhejiang News, Tianmu News and Xiaoshi News. The integration was announced on February 11, 2023, and the platform went online on February 18, 2023 platform brings together media resources from integrated media centers across 11 prefecture-level cities and 90 counties in Zhejiang Province, with content covering Zhejiang, China and international affairs.