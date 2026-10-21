GCS Glass & Mirror Debuts Custom Glass Staircase Railing Services In Denver, CO

MENAFN - GetNews) GCS Glass & Mirror now designs and installs custom glass staircase railings for homes and businesses across the Denver metro. Its Colorado team runs the new service from the company's northeast Denver shop on East 54th Avenue, which also handles its shower, mirror and partition work.

DENVER, CO - October 21, 2026 - GCS Glass & Mirror now designs and installs custom glass staircase railings for homes and businesses across the Denver metro. Its Colorado team runs the new service from the company's northeast Denver shop on East 54th Avenue, which also handles its shower, mirror and partition work.

The service targets a familiar Denver problem: an open-plan main floor with a staircase still boxed in by oak balusters or a half wall. Replacing that barrier with tempered glass lets light move freely between floors. Homeowners can pick a post system, where anchored posts and clips carry each panel, or a cleaner look where low-profile clamps grip the glass at the base and nothing frames the top edge. For buyers who want the glass to read as nearly invisible, the team offers Starphire ultra-clear glass without the green edge tint of standard glass.

Crews also fit glass on porches, second-story balconies, deck stairs and pool fences, and they build floating staircases for clients who want the whole stair to become an architectural feature. Every job begins with a quote request through the company's online tool, followed by a design review with a glass expert and an on-site visit to measure before any glass is cut.

"Denver homes have great light, and a closed-in staircase wastes a lot of it," said Brandon Nicastro, founder of GCS Glass & Mirror. "Our crew in Colorado measures the stair, works through the hardware with the homeowner and does the install. We don't hand it off to anybody else, so we know exactly how every panel went in."

Projects for glass stair railings in Denver come with the company's limited lifetime craftsmanship warranty, which covers defects in materials and workmanship for as long as the original buyer owns the product. Clients can browse completed frameless glass railings, balconies, staircases and pool fences on the company website to compare mounting styles before a consultation.

The launch builds on recent growth for GCS Glass Denver, which opened Aurora to new shower glass customers in September and introduced frameless railing installation in Cherry Creek earlier in the year. Crews cover the greater Denver metro, including Boulder, Lakewood, Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock and Parker.

About GCS Glass & Mirror

GCS Glass & Mirror is a custom glass shop that designs, measures and installs shower doors, mirrors, glass railings, wine cellars and glass partition projects for homes and small businesses. Founded in Phoenix in 2013, the company opened its Denver location in 2018 and also operates on Long Island, New York. The Denver shop is at 10500 E. 54th Ave., Unit H, Denver, CO 80239.