Magic Hour Adds An API For UGC Videos From A Prepared Image And Script

MENAFN - GetNews)"AI actor product-demonstration example from Magic Hour's UGC product page; illustrative, not a completed output from the new API."Developers can submit an existing image and spoken script through a dedicated endpoint, then retrieve status and downloads through Magic Hour's video-project API.

Oakland, CA - October 21, 2026 - Magic Hour AI, Inc. has added a prepared-image workflow to its public AI UGC Ad Generator API. The endpoint, POST /v1/ai-ugc-ad, accepts an image, a script and a requested duration, with supported model and resolution options.

The workflow is intended for developers who already have the image they want to animate. For example, an application can submit a prepared actor-and-product composition with a spoken script. The endpoint returns a video project ID; the application then polls the existing video-project endpoint for status and downloads.

This endpoint does not compose an opening image. Teams that need a different composition must create that image separately before submitting the video request. The published contract lists Kling 3.0, LTX 2.5 and Veo 3.1, with model-specific durations, script limits and account restrictions. Unsupported resolution combinations are rejected rather than silently substituted.

The API contract and implementation establish the supported workflow, not an advertising-performance result. Generated material requires review for accuracy, rights, disclosures and suitability before commercial use. No speed, output-quality or conversion improvement is claimed.

Developers can find Magic Hour's API information at .

About Magic Hour AI, Inc.

Magic Hour AI, Inc. provides browser tools and APIs for AI video, image and audio creation and editing. Its developer API includes asynchronous video-project status and download workflows. The platform supports both browser-based creation and programmatic media workflows.