Jordan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Regional Developments, Strategic Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi held extensive talks Wednesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Riyadh, discussing regional developments and reaffirming their countries' commitment to strengthening strategic ties across various sectors.

Safadi expressed Jordan's absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia in confronting attacks by the terrorist Houthi militia and reiterated the Kingdom's full support for all measures taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its security, stability, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and residents.

He renewed Jordan's condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the targeting of civilians and civilian and economic facilities, describing them as flagrant violations of international law, the UN Charter and Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, security and stability.

The two ministers also discussed regional developments and efforts to end the escalation, contain its regional and international repercussions and restore calm on the basis of lasting security and stability, respect for international law, good-neighborly relations, noninterference in states' internal affairs and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Safadi thanked Prince Faisal for the care provided by Saudi Arabia to Jordanian citizens injured in the Houthi militia's terrorist attack on King Khalid International Airport on Oct. 10.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation across various fields, reflecting the depth of the two countries' historical relations and implementing the directives of their leaderships.

During the meeting, Safadi and Prince Faisal signed an amended protocol to the agreement establishing the Jordanian-Saudi Higher Coordination Council, originally signed in Riyadh in 2016 in the presence of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The council aims to strengthen cooperation and coordination across various sectors in the interests of both countries and their peoples.

The amended protocol updates the council's organizational structure and seeks to enhance its role in institutionalizing and expanding bilateral cooperation and coordination.

The council is chaired by King Abdullah II and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The two countries' foreign ministers will head the council's general secretariat, while their foreign ministries will oversee its activities, including preparations for council meetings and those of its committees and working groups.

The Higher Coordination Council will replace the Jordanian-Saudi Joint Committee.

The amended protocol was signed amid continued growth in economic relations between the two countries. Bilateral trade exceeded $4 billion in 2025, accounting for 14% of Jordan's total foreign trade and making Saudi Arabia the Kingdom's second-largest trading partner.

Saudi investments in Jordan reached approximately $16 billion across sectors including transport, tourism, financial services and trade.

The number of Saudi tourists visiting Jordan in 2025 also increased by approximately 14% compared with 2024.

Safadi and Prince Faisal emphasized the importance of the amended protocol in generating further momentum for bilateral cooperation. They also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining coordination and consultations on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

//Petra// AJ