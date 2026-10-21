Energy Ministry Inks Copper Mining Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and Manaseer Group Chairman Ziad Manaseer signed an executive agreement Wednesday to develop a copper mining project covering an area of approximately 78 square kilometers in southern Jordan.

The project covers Wadi Khaled, Wadi Al-Nuhas, Wadi Al-Jariya, and Wadi Al-Mahash, pending further technical, economic, and environmental studies before mining operations start.

Preliminary geological findings estimate copper ore deposits at about 45 million metric tons, containing an estimated 500,000 to 600,000 metric tons of pure copper. Initial samples showed copper concentrations of around 1.36 percent in the southern geological formation, with some samples exceeding 3.5 percent.

Under the agreement, the company will complete feasibility and environmental studies, verify mineral resource and reserve estimates, determine economically recoverable quantities, and assess capital investment requirements.

The project will adopt underground mining rather than open-pit extraction to limit impact on the area's natural landscape, ecosystems, and biodiversity.

Kharabsheh explained that mining and ore-processing facilities, along with supporting infrastructure, would be located outside the boundaries of the designated area. Access to underground copper deposits would be restricted to carefully planned entrances and tunnels, subject to technical studies, environmental assessments, and regulatory approvals.

He described the agreement as the second of its kind in Jordan, emphasizing the government's efforts to develop mineral resources while preserving natural habitats and environmental assets.

The minister added that environmental requirements would be implemented in coordination with the Ministries of Energy and Environment, the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), and relevant government agencies.

He stressed that environmental impact assessments, licenses, and regulatory approvals must be completed before mining operations begin.

Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman highlighted cooperation between the government and RSCN in establishing a framework for mineral development that protects biodiversity and natural habitats.

The arrangements would guide the project's implementation in accordance with environmental legislation and sustainability requirements, he said.

For his part, Manaseer reaffirmed his group's commitment to environmental protection throughout the mining, exploration, and logistical operations, including measures to mitigate environmental impacts.

He also emphasized the importance of supporting local communities surrounding the project through employment, development initiatives, and responsible resource management.

The agreement follows a memorandum of understanding signed in June 2022 between the Energy Ministry and the Jordanian Integrated Mining and Exploration Company, a Manaseer Group subsidiary.

During the exploration phase, the company conducted detailed geological surveys, exploratory drilling and trenching, and laboratory analysis of samples, identifying copper mineralization in the area.

Previous geological studies also indicated copper deposits in the Feynan and Khirbet Al-Nuhas areas, supporting further assessment of the project's technical and economic feasibility.

The agreement establishes a framework for project development, including resource assessments, mining methods, environmental compliance, and regulatory requirements. It also provides for exploring downstream processing industries to increase the economic value of locally extracted minerals.

The project is expected to create employment, training, and vocational development opportunities for surrounding communities, with a target of about 90 percent Jordanian workers.

//Petra// AO