PSD Seizes 5,000 Adulterated Olive Oil Tins In Irbid

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 21 (Petra) – The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) stated the Preventive Security Department and the Royal Environmental Protection Administration were tipped off following the discovery of thousands of empty containers, originally used for imported olive oil, in Irbid governorate.

This incident raised suspicions that unidentified individuals were involved in large-scale olive oil fraud designed to sell the product at local market prices.

In a statement, the spokesperson said a specialized investigative team, comprising members from the Preventive Security Department and the Administration, was "immediately" formed to pursue the investigation and gather information.

Through swift and direct action, the team identified a farm in Irbid governorate that was used for carrying out the suspected activity.

A raid was conducted, arresting those present at the site and seizing 5,000 tins of olive oil hidden on the premises, as well as an additional quantity of empty containers previously used for imported olive oil.

The spokesperson added that the seized items have been impounded, and samples were sent for conducting necessary laboratory testing, adding that the the investigation is underway.

Furthermore, the spokesperson noted that joint inspection and investigative teams are established to monitor the production and sale of olive oil nationwide.

As a precautionary measure, the official urged the public to purchase olive oil only from trusted sources and avoid procuring tins through pages or websites found on social media platforms.

//Petra// AG