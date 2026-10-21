Riviera Heights Project's Environmental Assessment Reaches Final Review Stage

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- The environmental impact assessment for the JD280 million Riviera Heights waterfront development in Aqaba has reached its final review stage, with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) discussing the remaining requirements for its approval.

The authority held a workshop Wednesday to review the study's final findings, proposed measures to mitigate environmental impacts during construction and operation, and plans for environmental management and monitoring. The workshop brought together representatives of relevant government agencies, environmental experts, specialists, and the team responsible for preparing the assessment.

Discussions focused on comments submitted by the relevant authorities, the responses provided by the study team and the final recommendations needed to complete the assessment's approval procedures in accordance with applicable regulations.

The ASEZA Environmental Impact Assessment Section Head, Iman Kouz, stressed the importance of ensuring that development projects comply with environmental standards and best practices. She said environmental impact assessments play a key role in integrating environmental, social and economic considerations into development planning, reaffirming the authority's commitment to cooperation with relevant stakeholders.

Participants emphasized the need to implement the proposed preventive and mitigation measures to minimize potential environmental impacts and balance economic development with the protection of Aqaba's environment and natural resources.

The workshop concluded a series of meetings and technical discussions held during the preparation and review of the study to ensure its accuracy and comprehensiveness and to involve relevant stakeholders in the assessment process.

The ASEZA said the process aims to support development decisions based on scientific and technical considerations while promoting sustainable development in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone.

The Riviera Heights project, developed by MAG Group Holding and AD Ports Group in the Marsa Zayed area, comprises four residential towers ranging from 35 to 38 floors, with more than 1,250 sea-view residential units and a private beach. The development is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

//Petra// AJ