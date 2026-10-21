Madaba Municipality Explores Twinning With Turkish Cities Known For Mosaics

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- Greater Madaba Municipality is exploring twinning agreements with Turkish municipalities known for their mosaic craftsmanship to promote cultural exchange, preserve traditional crafts, and strengthen cultural tourism cooperation.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Greater Madaba Municipality Committee Chair Haitham Jweinat and a delegation from the Jordanian-Turkish Friendship Association, headed by its president, Manar Bilsan.

Discussions focused on establishing partnerships with Turkish municipalities that share Madaba's cultural and historical characteristics, particularly its mosaic heritage, to facilitate the exchange of expertise and experiences in heritage preservation, traditional crafts, and cultural tourism.

Jweinat welcomed initiatives to strengthen cooperation and establish twinning agreements with Turkish municipalities, emphasizing the importance of partnerships that showcase Madaba's cultural heritage and reinforce its standing as a city renowned for mosaics.

He said such cooperation could open new opportunities for cultural and tourism exchanges between Jordan and Turkey.

Bilsan, meanwhile, stressed the importance of strengthening Jordanian-Turkish relations and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest to deepen ties between the two peoples.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the delegation honored Jweinat in recognition of his efforts to support Madaba's tourism and cultural sectors.

//Petra// AJ