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Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Uman Rises To Five

Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Uman Rises To Five


Date: 2026-10-21 09:09:25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said this on Facebook.

“In Uman, Cherkasy region, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has risen to five,” the statement said.

The State Emergency Service also said that two of the injured have been hospitalized.

Read also: Three Ukrainian universities damaged in overnight Russian attack

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out two more drone strikes on Uman, Cherkasy region, on October 21, injuring people and damaging a university dormitory and private houses.

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UkrinForm

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