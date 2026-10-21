Ukraine's MFA Says Lviv Regional Council's UPA Decision Counterproductive

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this in response to a query from journalists, Ukrinform reports.

The ministry noted that in recent years, significant progress had been made in developing the strategic partnership with Poland, conducting search and exhumation efforts, and establishing a historical dialogue. Defense cooperation has also been developing.

“In this context, we consider the recent decision by the Lviv Regional Council, which touches on sensitive historical issues on the bilateral agenda, counterproductive to our current efforts aimed at further developing Ukrainian-Polish relations, resolving problematic issues amid Russia's full-scale aggression and unprecedented security threats to our two countries and the region as a whole,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the decision was adopted by a local government body and that the lawmakers had not consulted the Foreign Ministry or other central government bodies before the vote to assess the possible consequences for bilateral relations with Poland.

The Foreign Ministry said it believes that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Poland requires restraint, predictability, professional and open dialogue, and confidence-building, while political decisions by regional local government bodies should not harm Ukraine's national interests, particularly in the areas of security and European integration.

At the same time, Ukraine called on Poland to refrain from drastic steps that could undermine the trend toward normalization of bilateral relations.

“For our part, we reaffirm our commitment to resolving all problematic issues in bilateral relations constructively through diplomatic channels and in the spirit of good neighborly relations,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Ukrainian expedition completes search in Poland's Lasków, remains of more than 40 people found

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the recent decision by the Lviv Regional Council to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and Roman Shukhevych, saying that such actions harm Ukraine itself and complicate Polish-Ukrainian cooperation.