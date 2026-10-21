Zelensky Meets President Of Storting, Leaders Of Norwegian Political Parties

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President said this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“I discussed with President of the Storting Masud Gharahkhani and the leaders of all Norwegian political parties the decisions that can support Ukraine now, as Russia strikes our country virtually every hour. In particular, we discussed financial assistance and the shortfall in our defense budget,” Zelensky said.

He noted that, alongside support from the European Union, assistance from countries outside the EU that provide bilateral support is also important.

According to the President, the meeting also addressed Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and efforts to bring them back.

“Norway is among the leaders in assistance to Ukraine. We are very grateful to the parliamentarians, the government and all the people of Norway for such unity around Ukraine and for supporting our people at every level,” the President said.

Zelensky discusses next steps toward just peace with Støre in

As reported, on October 20, Zelensky arrived in Norway, where, together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, he held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.