Macron Blasts 'Stupid' Comments From Foreign Leaders

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron slammed on Wednesday "unacceptable and stupid comments from foreign leaders" on the violent protests in France over the weekend.

He said that there is no evidence of direct foreign meddling in the protests, but that there was "foreign manipulation of information," including images made with artificial intelligence, dismissing claims that immigrants or Islamists are to blame for the riots. United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly alleged that the unrest was led by immigrants who "hate France."

Macron conceded that protesters have legitimate demands and promised the government will meet with them to discuss their concerns and develop an action plan. He reiterated his opposition to violence, stating that the government will listen to the demonstrators' anger and seek to "address the root causes, but separate them from violence."