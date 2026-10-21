Azerbaijan, Portugal Strengthen Cooperation In Banking Sector

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A delegation from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has paid a working visit to the Central Bank of Portugal (CBP) to exchange experience.

According to the CBA, during meetings held as part of the visit, the Portuguese central bank shared its experience in mechanisms designed to safeguard banks' financial stability, as well as early intervention and resolution measures.

The Azerbaijani delegation provided information on the existing legal framework for resolution measures, the participants in the financial stability safety net, their roles and responsibilities, and the processes established in this area.

The meetings also covered mechanisms for organizing and managing international cooperation at the Central Bank of Portugal, strategic priorities and areas of activity in this field, key forms of cooperation with foreign central banks and international financial institutions, and prospects for future collaboration.