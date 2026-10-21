EBRD Plans To Expand Maritime Transport Investments In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) intends to increase its investments in Azerbaijan's maritime transport sector as new financing opportunities emerge.

Natali Muravidze, Head of the EBRD's Representative Office in Azerbaijan, announced the plans during a panel discussion at the Azerbaijan–European Union Business Forum.

According to Muravidze, supporting sustainable transport infrastructure and strengthening regional connectivity are among the principal priorities of the Bank's country strategy for Azerbaijan, a four-year framework approved in 2025.

She emphasised that the EBRD had been financing projects associated with the Middle Corridor long before the transport route attracted widespread international attention.

As an example of the Bank's involvement, Muravidze highlighted its financing of dry cargo vessels acquired by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company.

The vessels operate in international waters and contribute to cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor, which connects Asia and Europe through the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus.

“We plan to expand our investments in maritime transport as suitable opportunities arise in the future,” Muravidze stated.

The EBRD official indicated that future financing would depend on the availability of commercially and strategically suitable projects.

The Bank's continued interest in maritime infrastructure reflects the importance of Caspian shipping capacity to the development of the Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan's role in regional transport connectivity.

No specific investment amounts or timelines for additional maritime projects were announced during the discussion.