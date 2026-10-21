Emma Schroeder

Assistant Professor of Political Science, Texas Christian University

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Schroeder joins TCU from the University of Notre Dame, where she completed her doctorate with focuses on American politics and political methodology. Her research examines gender in U.S. politics, particularly in legislative institutions. She is especially interested in how increases in the number of women in office influence the legislative behavior of women and men legislators and in analyses of ways that women's ambition for office can be increased. Her research primarily examines these questions at state and local levels. She is looking forward to teaching courses at TCU on American politics as well as on gender, legislative and state politics.

–present Assistant Professor of Political Science, Texas Christian University

Experience