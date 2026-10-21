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Arun Brahmbhatt

Arun Brahmbhatt


Date: 2026-10-21 09:08:35

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Religion, Syracuse University
Profile Articles

Arun Brahmbhatt is a scholar of language, place, and modernity in colonial and contemporary South Asia and in the South Asian diaspora. His book project, Debating Sanskrit: The Scholastic Imperative in Modern Hinduism, employs archival, textual, and ethnographic approaches to examine the sustained deployment of Sanskrit in Gujarati religious communities from the nineteenth century to the present day.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Religion, Syracuse University
Education
  • 2018 University of Toronto, PhD/Study of Religion and South Asian Studies

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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