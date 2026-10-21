Arun Brahmbhatt is a scholar of language, place, and modernity in colonial and contemporary South Asia and in the South Asian diaspora. His book project, Debating Sanskrit: The Scholastic Imperative in Modern Hinduism, employs archival, textual, and ethnographic approaches to examine the sustained deployment of Sanskrit in Gujarati religious communities from the nineteenth century to the present day.

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