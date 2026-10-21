Ph.D. Candidate in Culture and Performance, University of California, Los Angeles

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Wesleigh Gates is an artist and researcher building collective structures of connection and solidarity through performance. She is currently a PhD candidate in Culture and Performance at UCLA.

Wesleigh's scholarly work bridges trans studies and performance studies, with an emphasis on corporeality and subjectivity; her dissertation project explores the sport of boxing in trans lifeworlds. She has received the Fulbright/Hays Doctoral Dissertation Research Abroad award (later terminated by the Trump administration for perpetuating“gender ideology”), the American Association of University Women's Dissertation Fellowship, and the Thomas Marshall Graduate Student Award from the American Society for Theatre Research (where she co-convenes the Transfeminisms Working Group). She has been published in ASAP/Review, PARtake: The Journal of Performance as Research, Gulf Coast Journal, and a special issue of Media-N on trans new media art, with work forthcoming in Women & Performance: A Journal of Feminist Theory and TSQ: Transgender Studies Quarterly.

–present Ph.D. Candidate in Culture and Performance, University of California, Los Angeles

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