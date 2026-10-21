Meridith Lavelle

Research Fellow in Political Science, University of Mannheim

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As of Fall 2025, I am an Alexander von Humboldt Research Fellow at the University of Mannheim serving at the Department of Political Science, International Relations Chair. Along with my academic position, I am also the Digital Rights Lead and a member of the Civil and Political Rights Team at the Human Rights Measurement Initiative (HRMI) as well as an Advocacy Intern with Digihubs Africa. Recently, I earned my Ph.D. from the University of Georgia's School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA). I also have my M.A. in Political Science and International Affairs, A.B. in International Affairs, and B.A. in German language. My primary research interests center on human rights, tech and politics, political violence, political economy, and quantitative methodology.

2025–2027 Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Mannheim



2025 University of Georgia, Ph.D in Political Science and International Affairs

2020 University of Georgia, MA in Political Science and International Affairs

2016 University of Georgia, AB in International Affairs 2015 University of Georgia, AB in German Language

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