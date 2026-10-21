Distinguished Professor of Earth & Planetary Sciences, University of California, Santa Cruz

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Gary Griggs' research is focused on the coastal zone and ranges from coastal evolution and development, through shoreline processes, coastal hazards and coastal engineering, and sea level rise. Recent research projects have focused on documenting and understanding coastal erosion processes including temporal and spatial variations in rates of retreat; evaluating the effectiveness of coastal protection structures and the impacts of coastal engineering projects (seawalls, jetties, breakwaters) on coastal processes and beaches; evaluating beach processes and quantifying littoral cell budgets and human impacts on these budgets; impacts of extreme events such as El Ninos) on coastlines; the impacts of sea-level rise on California's beaches and coastline; and coastal policies to reduce the impacts of hazards and sea-level rise. He has published over 180 articles in scientific journals and written or co-written several books

–present Director, Institute of Marine Sciences and Professor of Earth Sciences, University of California, Santa Cruz

Experience