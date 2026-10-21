Kenneth Greene

I am a Professor of Government at the University of Texas at Austin. My research focuses on political parties and elections, mostly in Latin American countries and with a special emphasis on Mexico. My latest book is "Against the Machine: Why Party Competition Disrupts Vote Buying," Cambridge University Press, 2026.

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