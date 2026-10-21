Bare Shelves In Southern Italy As Truck Drivers Protest Rising Costs

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ROME, Oct 21 (NNN-dpa) -- Protests over high inflation are spreading across southern Italy, with truck drivers blocking roads and preventing supplies from reaching numerous supermarkets, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

In regions such as Apulia and Calabria, the blockades have already caused supply shortages.

The protests are driven by high fuel prices, toll charges and delays in the payment of state aid.

Major roads, including the A1 and A30 motorways, have been affected by lengthy traffic jams caused by the blockades this week.

Refineries and access roads to ports have also been blocked as farmers and hauliers have joined the protests.

Protesters are demanding immediate tax relief, including a full exemption from tax on agricultural diesel, as well as concrete commitments from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government. Meloni has agreed to talks.

Apulia, Calabria and the island of Sicily are the worst-affected areas.

Some petrol stations have run out of petrol and diesel, while supermarket shelves have been stripped bare, with fresh produce such as fruit and vegetables particularly scarce.

The rising cost of living, known in Italy as“carovita”, has been a nationwide concern for months, with inflation surging to 4.2 per cent in September.

Wages, which are lower than in many other European countries, have failed to rise in real terms for years.

Student demonstrations last Friday also focused on high prices, with protests escalating into serious riots in some cities.

Meloni's government is facing increasing pressure from the protest movement.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said in a radio interview on Tuesday that the state had provided more than €1 billion (US$1.1 billion) in aid to truck drivers since March.

Last month, Meloni announced that her government would partially waive vehicle tax next year, as the country approaches its next parliamentary election.

--NNN-dpa