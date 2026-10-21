Russia To Ship First 40,000 Tonnes Of Diesel To The US In Days

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ST. PETERSBURG, Oct 21 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Russia will send 40,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the United States (US) within two to three days, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“The first tanker will depart in two to three days, carrying 40,000 tonnes, and others will follow, one after another,” Putin said at a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg.

Russia is preparing to dispatch several more tankers loaded with diesel fuel under an agreement with US President Donald Trump.

“Following announcements from both sides regarding shipments to the US, global diesel prices immediately fell by five to six per cent. We are currently preparing to dispatch several vessels, tankers, loaded with the fuel,” he said.

On Oct 9, Putin and Trump agreed on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market.

Trump said the US was very pleased to buy Russian diesel.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI