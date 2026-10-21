WHO Warns Of Rising Premature Birth Risk During Heatwaves

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GENEVA, Oct 21 (NNN-dpa) -- The risk of premature birth rises significantly when expectant mothers are exposed to heatwaves, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a report published on Wednesday, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The report cites a 2024 study published in the journal Nature, which found that the risk could increase by as much as 26 per cent.

The study also found that exposure to extreme heat during pregnancy increases the risk of stillbirth, congenital abnormalities and gestational diabetes.

In 2024, babies under one year of age experienced almost five times as many heatwave days as those born between 1986 and 2005.

“Globally, an estimated 1.5 billion children are exposed to heatwaves that are becoming more frequent, longer or more severe,” the report said.

According to WHO recommendations, pregnant women should drink plenty of fluids during hot weather, cool their necks and feet with damp cloths when necessary, and schedule activities for the cooler parts of the day whenever possible.

The report said health authorities should have early-warning plans in place and do more to raise families' awareness of the dangers.

They should also prepare to treat more pregnant women and babies as the number of extremely hot days increases.

To achieve this, more data needs to be collected worldwide so that authorities can accurately assess which risks are increasing and by how much, the WHO said.

--NNN-dpa