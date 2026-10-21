Bird Strike Causes Minor Aircraft Damage In Nepal

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KATHMANDU, Oct 21 (NNN-Xinhua) -- A Turkish Airlines aircraft sustained minor damage to its landing gear after a pigeon struck the plane as it was proceeding towards the taxiway at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday morning, a senior police officer said, reported Xinhua.

The incident disrupted flight operations at the country's busiest airport for more than an hour as authorities cleared and inspected the runway.

“The incident caused minor damage to the nose landing gear of the aircraft. It has returned after an inspection,” Raj Kumar Silwal, an airport police spokesperson, said.

Silwal said the inspection found no major damage to the aircraft.

Airport authorities temporarily restricted operations to ensure safety and allow the necessary checks following the incident.

The disruption affected flight schedules, which later returned to normal.

--NNN-XINHUA