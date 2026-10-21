Blue Jay Gold Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:58 AM EST - Blue Jay Gold Corporation: Announces a materials purchase agreement with Ocean Partners UK Limited, an international trader of base and precious metal concentrates, in support of its Steller Gold Project, located 55 km south of Whitehorse, Yukon. The materials purchase agreement provides for the sale of the Company's remediation material and gives Ocean Partners exclusivity over the purchase of any further remediation stockpile and similar material from Steller during 2027. Blue Jay Gold Corporation shares V are trading unchanged at $0.77.
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