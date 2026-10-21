Uzbekistan, South Korea Discuss Smart Transport, Digital Infrastructure

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and South Korea discussed expanding cooperation in transportation, including the deployment of intelligent transportation systems (ITS), digitalization of transport infrastructure and the adoption of advanced technologies during a meeting in South Korea on October 21.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Ministry of Transport, following the World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems in Gangneung, South Korea, where Uzbekistan's Deputy Transport Minister Ilkhomjon Abdugafarov met with South Korean Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Hong Ji-sun.

The sides reviewed prospects for further cooperation in the transport sector and the exchange of expertise in advanced technological solutions.

Particular attention was paid to improving modern traffic management systems, enhancing road safety and introducing innovative technologies into transportation infrastructure.

Intelligent transportation systems (ITS) use information and communication technologies to collect and manage real-time traffic data, helping improve transport efficiency, road safety and the use of existing infrastructure. Applications include adaptive traffic signals, real-time traffic monitoring, smart parking systems and technologies that support autonomous driving.

The 32nd ITS World Congress is being held from Oct. 19 to 23 under the theme“Beyond Mobility, Connected World.” The event brings together government officials, researchers and industry representatives to discuss advances in artificial intelligence-powered transport systems, autonomous driving and digital infrastructure.