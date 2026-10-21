Sify Technologies To Announce Financial Results For Second Quarter FY 2026-27 On Wednesday October 28, 2026

In conjunction with the announcement, Sify will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET with Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman of the Board and Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, Executive Director & Group CFO. Interested parties may participate by dialling +1-877-545-0320 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-973-528-0002 (International), which will also be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet at or .

Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast.

The online archive of the Webcast will be available shortly after the conference call. Investors can also listen to the replay by dialling +1-877-481-4010 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-919-882-2331 (International) and entering the replay passcode 54697. Please allow for some time post conference call to access the archive of the Webcast. The replay is available until November 11, 2026.

About Sify Technologies

A multiple times Golden Peacock award winner for Corporate Governance, and with AI at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging digital landscape and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify's infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art data centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of large enterprises, start-ups and SMEs looking to scale.

Businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from across India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, Sify Technologies, Sify Infinit Spaces, and are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify's business, please see the discussion under the caption“Risk Factors” in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2026, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at, and Sify's other reports filed with the SEC.

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