C&B Electronics PCSR2512 Precision Current Sense Resistor: ±0.1% Tolerance And Low Temperature Coefficient For Precision Instruments And Automated Test Equipment
Designed for current sensing in precision instruments and automated test equipment, including display testing systems, the PCSR2512 series from C&B Electronics combines high precision, low TCR, and long-term stability. In-house manufacturing enables fast delivery to support equipment developers' project schedules.
PCSR2512 precision current sense resistors can be used in current measurement designs for digital multimeters (DMMs) and automated test equipment (ATE). They are also suitable for semiconductor packaging and testing, lithium battery formation and capacity grading, and precision power supplies, supporting precision measurement and industrial testing applications.
The series uses in-house-developed resistive alloys, combined with precision electron beam welding, stamping, and molded encapsulation processes to reduce the effects of thermal electromotive force (EMF) and improve product consistency and long-term stability. In-house control over core materials, equipment, and processes helps ensure reliable product supply and application support.CONTACT: Company: C&B EUREKA INNOVATIONS CO., LIMITED Contact Person: Claire Buchanan E-mail:... Country: China Website:
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