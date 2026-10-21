When AI Debt Prices In The Mid-Teens, A Signed Lease And A Strong Co-Signer Matter More

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NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Investor News Commentary - On October 15, the cost of insuring the debt of one of the best-known AI cloud companies against default hit a record of about 1,195 basis points, according to ICE Data Services figures reported by The Next Web, and yields on its notes due 2031 traded in the mid-teens. For investors who own a basket of AI infrastructure stocks, it was the clearest sign yet that the next phase of the buildout will be decided as much by the cost of capital as by demand for computing power. Which projects get funded, and at what price, increasingly comes down to who is signing the lease and who stands behind the rent. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Host Digital Inc. (NYSE American: HOST), CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD), TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF), IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN).

The Price of Money

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) is the company at the center of that credit story, and its business is still growing quickly. It reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $2,575 million, more than double a year earlier, and a revenue backlog of approximately $104 billion as of June 30, excluding more than $25 billion of net new commitments added early in the third quarter. Net interest expense for the quarter was $640 million. The Motley Fool reported on October 16 that the company carries roughly $52 billion in loans and lease obligations.

“CoreWeave reached an important inflection point this quarter as our scale began to translate into expanding operating leverage,” said Michael Intrator, co-founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of CoreWeave.

For the rest of the group, the question is what kind of credit sits behind the rent. As the examples below show, the difference between investment-grade and non-investment-grade backing can show up directly in what a developer pays to borrow.

The Landlord's View

Host Digital Inc.

His answer starts with Host's first site, Site I in northeast Oklahoma. Its 15-year take-or-pay lease starts at about $67 million in rent in year one, rises 3% a year, and totals about $1.25 billion in contracted revenue over the base term, with the tenant also paying the building's operating expenses, including electricity. The site came with an industrial building and a utility-owned substation already in place, has 55 megawatts of power available to the customer, and is targeted for delivery in the first quarter of 2027.

“If there's one thing I want every shareholder to understand about Host, it's this lease,” Samra wrote.“Site I's base rent for the next 15 years is already fully contracted, and it grows every year without us having to win it again.”

The tenant at Site I is described as one of the world's largest and longest-running privately held cloud infrastructure companies, and Host expects the lease to be supported by a backstop from a U.S.-based, investment-grade global technology company. Samra said that credit support is what lets Host secure investment-grade debt, and that at Site I, Host does not need to raise additional equity to fund the build. He also pointed to Site II, a second energized site in northeast Oklahoma with a signed 12-year take-or-pay lease worth roughly $391 million in base rent.

Samra was direct about the share price. When Host closed its offering in September, the market valued the company at about $385 million; today, he wrote, it is valued at under $100 million, with the same land, power and signed lease.“A megawatt that's energized, leased, financed, built, and collecting rent is what creates value per share,” he wrote. He told investors to watch three things: finalizing project financing for Site I, delivering the building on budget in the first quarter of 2027 when rent starts, and progress on additional sites including Site II.

More in-depth market coverage on this and the markets as a whole can be found at:

What a Strong Co-Signer Is Worth

IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) offers one of the clearest side-by-side comparisons. In June, it closed a $3.65 billion investment-grade GPU financing at a blended cost of debt of 6.00% excluding fees, which together with prepayments from Microsoft funds about 96% of the related GPU spending. For deployments that were not investment grade, its fiscal 2026 results described a separate $2.4 billion financing led by Blue Owl and PIMCO at a 9.0% fixed rate. The company reported fiscal 2026 revenue of $707.0 million.

“We have spent years assembling what is difficult to replicate: power, land, data centers, compute, software and people,” said Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of IREN.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) leases its data center campuses to tenants that include CoreWeave and, at several sites, investment-grade hyperscalers. In its fiscal first quarter, the company reported revenue of $341.9 million, up 322%, leases for approximately 1.41 gigawatts of critical IT load representing about $36 billion of contracted revenue over their initial base terms, and the closing of $1.59 billion of 7.000% senior secured notes due 2031 to fund a third building at its Polaris Forge 1 campus.

“Put simply, we view every new restriction elsewhere as making what we already own harder to replicate,” said Wes Cummins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Digital.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) signed a 20-year lease in July for about 401 megawatts of critical IT load at its Kentucky campus, representing about $19 billion of contracted lease revenue over the initial term and expected to be supported by an investment-grade credit. In its second-quarter report, the company said delivery of another building unlocked $600 million of Google's credit support for a separate tenant's lease obligations. TeraWulf reports third-quarter results on November 6.

“The second quarter demonstrates that TeraWulf is moving from platform formation to scaled execution,” said Paul Prager, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf.

Power Still Sets the Pace

Financing only matters once there is power to connect. JLL has estimated that the average wait for a grid connection in primary data center markets exceeds four years, which is why developers are chasing sites with power already in place. Host's approach, which it calls RightScaled, targets sites with roughly 20 to 100 megawatts of grid power available now or in the near term, smaller projects that Samra says require more manageable loans and draw on a larger pool of lenders than gigawatt campuses.

“I can't control what the market does day to day,” Samra wrote.“I can control how we spend your capital, building long-term, fully contracted infrastructure and delivering for our customers on time.”

Track the Signals Before the Crowd

AI infrastructure stocks have swung hard on every headline about debt, rates and power, and the names attached to them move fast when news breaks. Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that surfaces sentiment shifts, news flow and trending tickers as they form. Watch it live at eagle-eye.dev.

Article Source: Host Digital Inc. news release dated October 19, 2026.

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