DSV, 1177 - MANAGER's TRANSACTIONS IN DSV A/S SHARES
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1177
DSV A/S hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in DSV A/S made by a manager.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 29 34 98 70, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
DSV A/S hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in DSV A/S made by a manager.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 29 34 98 70, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment
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1177 - Announcement (21.10.2026) - MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS IN DSV AS SHARES
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