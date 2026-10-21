Intelligent Relations Launches Always-On AI PR Agent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Preston platform's new agent identifies where a company's expertise fits into developing news and prepares personalized journalist outreach, even when users are offline

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Relations, a pioneering AI-native public relations platform, today introduced its new AI PR agent, giving brands the power to run ongoing earned media programs by finding relevant news opportunities in real time and preparing outreach that builds relationships with journalists.

The Preston platform was built from the ground up for PR. Its new agent gives businesses an always-on media operation that keeps working between logins. It monitors developing news and draws on a company's knowledge base to identify where its expertise belongs in the conversation, then prepares relevant outreach.

“Storytelling isn't changing, but how your story finds its audience is. Our goal has always been to make ongoing PR programs practical for any business with a worthwhile story to tell,” said Stamatis Astra, co-founder and CEO of Intelligent Relations.“The Preston agent puts a sustained PR effort within reach of businesses that previously found it too costly and difficult to maintain, and gives experienced teams more capacity to pursue stories and build relationships.”

The Preston AI agent monitors the news in real time to find opportunities for a company to contribute to developing stories. It builds tailored campaigns in parallel, each with a customized media list and personalized emails. By tracking performance and learning user preferences, the agent improves its campaigns and recommendations with each new cycle.

Minding the Gap

Preston closes the gap between spotting an opportunity and being ready to pursue it. Each proposed campaign includes selected journalists with an explanation of why they fit, personalized pitch drafts and a follow-up draft. Users can inspect those recommendations and adjust the campaign before sending.

The AI agent builds campaigns around those opportunities, selecting suitable journalists and preparing personalized outreach with a follow-up draft. Users can see why each journalist was selected and refine the campaign before sending.

The agent also prepares individual messages based on a journalist's recent coverage and previous correspondence. Outreach goes through the user's own email account, so replies come directly to them and journalist relationships remain theirs.

The agent learns from users' edits and feedback. Changes to drafts inform future writing, while responses to news suggestions refine which opportunities it surfaces. Users can also ask it to keep watching a developing story before deciding when to approach a journalist.

“We've connected the agent to our proprietary AI PR workflows so it can carry an opportunity from discovery through to prepared outreach,” said Saad Arshad, Technical Lead AI (NLP) at Intelligent Relations.“It has the context to assess where a company belongs in a story and the tools to act on that assessment without someone prompting every step. Users can see the reasoning behind its recommendations and decide what goes out.”

Backed by PR Expertise

Intelligent Relations gives users access to PR professionals who help them get started and configure their campaigns. Organizations that want a team to run their program can choose managed services, pairing Preston's always-on capabilities with hands-on media relations expertise.

Businesses can start free by entering their website to receive journalist recommendations and a three-month PR plan. No credit card is required to view the plan. Subscriptions start at $250 per month for unlimited team seats and include up to four hours of monthly professional guidance for account setup and platform use.

About Intelligent Relations

Intelligent Relations is a pioneering AI-native public relations company and the creator of Preston, a platform built to make ongoing PR practical for businesses of any size. Preston combines proprietary journalist intelligence with AI PR workflows to identify media opportunities and prepare personalized outreach. Businesses and agencies can use the platform with guidance from experienced PR professionals or choose managed services for a team to run their media program. Learn more at intelligentrelations.com.

Media contact:

Tim Gray

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