Vertigis Accelerates Enterprise GIS Modernization For The City Of Houston

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VertiGIS Studio and VertiGIS Networks optimize GIS capabilities and enhance utility network intelligence for Houston Public Works' GIS transformation.

Denver, US. October 21 , 2026 – VertiGIS, a global leader in geospatial solutions, has deployed VertiGIS Studio and VertiGIS Networks for Houston Public Works, the largest accredited public works organization in the city. VertiGIS' solutions are central to a major enterprise GIS modernization program, with VertiGIS Studio enhancing Houston Public Works' enterprise GIS environment, streamlining GIS capabilities and workflows across the organization. VertiGIS Networks will allow utilities to map, manage, and maintain their physical infrastructure with ease.

The City of Houston is home to over 2.3 million people, with Houston Public Works managing an extensive network of water, wastewater, transportation, drainage, and other critical infrastructure. This necessitates accurate and accessible geographic data to deliver effective public services.

Overcoming Infrastructure Complex ity and Evolving Systems

As Houston Public Works' GIS environment expands, growing adoption across an increasingly mobile workforce and greater cloud complexity creates a clear need for a scalable approach.

The City of Houston is formalizing an enterprise governance model that balances business-unit GIS expertise with consistent IT oversight. GIS specialists will retain responsibility for core operational data and have the flexibility to develop and test new ideas, with successful concepts moving through a formal process into production where IT can manage hosting, security, and performance.

With VertiGIS, Houston Public Works can build an enterprise GIS environment around standardized applications, improved workflows, and stronger governance, with VertiGIS Studio helping to make sophisticated GIS capabilities more accessible across the organization.

Creating A Foundation For Enterprise Growth

Previously, citizen service requests could involve multiple emails and phone calls as enquiries were passed between siloed teams. With VertiGIS Studio Forms, citizens will have the ability to submit requests through a single platform and provide relevant geographic information directly through an interactive map.

For Houston's sidewalk program, this will enable citizens to pinpoint exactly where a sidewalk is required and send it to the appropriate team – rather than emailing and calling council members where key information can quickly get lost.

This gives the Houston Public Works team more complete and accurate information from the outset, helping to streamline processes and provide a more efficient response.

Building The Next Phase Of Utility Network Intelligence

Houston Public Works is also upgrading its utility network environment to establish VertiGIS Networks alongside Esri Utility Network. In Houston's largely flat, pressurized water system, this will provide water planners and managers with easier access to isolation and tracing capabilities, helping them investigate leaks and other issues without relying exclusively on specialist desktop users. This is due to be completed by the end of Houston Public Works' 2026-27 fiscal year.

“Our migration to VertiGIS Studio is making sophisticated GIS capabilities more accessible by connecting people, data, and workflows across the entire organization,” comments Anthony Powell, IT Assistant Director at City of Houston Public Works.“By simplifying citizen requests and putting advanced network capabilities into managers' hands, we can respond more efficiently, strengthen governance, and make better-informed decisions about the infrastructure our city relies on.”

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About VertiGIS

VertiGIS unlocks the power of location to help organizations work smarter. Its innovative geospatial solutions connect complex location data with real-world operational workflows for utilities, government bodies, telecom providers, and commercial and industrial teams. This empowers them to manage assets with precision, drive efficiencies, and achieve superior outcomes.

VertiGIS' Neo technology vision powers this transformation. Cloud-first, industry-informed, AI-enabled tools are paired with a portfolio of applications including VertiGIS Studio, VertiGIS Networks, VertiGIS FM, VertiGIS LM, VertiGIS ConnectMaster and VertiGIS 1Integrate. These solutions extend and enhance Esri's ArcGIS® platform, adapting to the needs of both small teams and enterprise-scale deployments.

More than 5,000 organizations worldwide rely on VertiGIS to turn geospatial data into actionable insights. To learn more about VertiGIS, visit .

Press Contact:

Ameesha Patel

C8 Consulting for VertiGIS

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